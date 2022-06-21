‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik reveals COVID-19 diagnosis: ‘It’s very, very exhausting’

Mayim Bialik, the current host of “Jeopardy!” announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s very, very exhausting,” Bialik told fans on social media Monday, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The exhaustion is very special. I had mononucleosis in college, and the exhaustion hits like that, where you cannot be awake. You can try to be awake, but all of a sudden, you need to sleep.”

Bialik, known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on “The Big Bang Theory,” said she is immunocompromised, as she has asthma and a thyroid condition. She said she is vaccinated and boosted, but called the symptoms “no joke,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Feeling a whole bunch of regret that I ever took my mask off, ever, in the world, like even outside,” she said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m just putting this out there: I’m feeling a lot of fear. Like why did I ever go out? Why did I think that anything was fine, ever?

“Please be careful,” Bialik added, according to Fox News. “I hope everyone stays safe.”

Bialik’s recent diagnosis shouldn’t impact “Jeopardy!” as the episodes are taped well in advance. The actress took over from Ken Jennings last month, but Jennings revealed he would return before Season 38 concludes, the Deseret News reported.

“I’m handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months,” Jennings tweeted on May 7, the day after “Jeopardy!” champ Mattea Roach’s winning streak came to an end. “We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I’ll be back before the end of the season.”

She's already made it to the ToC, but can Megan make it six in a row? pic.twitter.com/rw0HjYm5Qe — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 21, 2022

This season of “Jeopardy!” is scheduled to run through July 29, according to Deadline. “Jeopardy!” hasn’t yet announced hosting plans past the show’s current season, but it would likely be later this year, ahead of the show’s 39th season premiere, the Deseret News reported.

Currently, “Jeopardy!” champion Megan Wachspress is on a five-game winning streak. She goes for her sixth win Tuesday night.