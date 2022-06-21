Facebook Twitter
How to watch BYU football media day 2022

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
   
BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe and head football coach Kalani Sitake answer questions during BYU football media day in Provo on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The program will discuss its final season of independence during the 2022 BYU Media Day this Wednesday.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

BYU’s final year of college football independence is nearly here, and it’s time to talk about it during what’s been a summer staple over the past decade-plus: BYU media day.

The Cougars will hold their team-exclusive media day this Wednesday, before the program heads to the Big 12 in 2023.

What to watch for during BYU media day

Here is the programming schedule for Wednesday’s event, live on BYUtv:

  • 9 a.m. MDT: “State of the Program” — BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe, head coach Kalani Sitake, assistant coaches and players will join in the conversation during the day’s premier television show, talking about a variety of subjects pertaining to this year and beyond.
  • 10 a.m.: “BYU Sports Nation” — BYUtv will hold a two-hour special of its daily sports show live from media day.
  • Noon: Web chats BYU athletes will engage in video interviews available exclusively on the BYUtv app.
  • 2:30 p.m.: “BYU Football: A History of Independence” — This one-hour special will take a look back at the independence era, which started in 2011.

Additionally, BYUtv will show a rebroadcast of the BYU-Utah 2021 game beginning at noon, and rebroadcast its previously aired special, “BYU Football: Top 100 Plays,” at 3:30 p.m. 

Follow along with us

The Deseret News will have both Jay Drew and Dick Harmon at the event. Follow them @drewjay and @Harmonwrites on Twitter for updates throughout the day.

