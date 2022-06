High school boys lacrosse: Deseret News 2022 6A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Mr. Lacrosse

Mason Quick, Corner Canyon, midfield, Sr.

University of Utah commit led Corner Canyon to state title as he recorded 80 goals, 45 assists, 74 ground balls and 31 caused turnovers.

6A Player of Year

Jon King, Corner Canyon, attack, Sr.

Elite goal scorer played injured most of the year and still recorded 92 goals, 32 assists and 32 ground balls.

6A Playoff MVP

Jon King, Corner Canyon

6A First Team

Attack

Blake Franckowiak, Corner Canyon, Jr. — 40 goals, 43 assists, 53 ground balls, 14 caused turnovers.

Noah Fisher, American Fork, Sr. — 52 goals, 36 assists.

Davis Searle, Fremont, So. — 65 goals, 53 assists, 35 ground balls, 30 caused turnovers.

Emmett Rice, Davis, Jr. — 53 goals, 31 assists, 56 ground balls, 13 caused turnovers.

Midfield

Blaze DeGracie, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 44 goals, 34 assists, 34 ground balls.

Rhett Rice, Davis, Sr. — 79 goals, 31 assists, 81 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers.

Jacob Osborn, Corner Canyon, Jr. — 28 goals, 21 assists, 23 ground balls.

Anders Neuenschwander, Lone Peak, Sr. — 54 goals, 34 assists, 26 caused turnovers.

Long stick midfield

Mason Esplin, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 32 ground balls, 13 caused turnovers.

Short stick defensive midfield

Benjamin Dickson, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 19 ground balls, 11 caused turnovers.

Face-off specialist

Zach Bezzant, American Fork, Sr. — Won 81% of faceoffs.

Defense

Trace White, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 57 ground balls, 33 caused turnovers.

Jack Baird, Corner Canyon, Jr. — 45 ground balls, 35 caused turnovers.

McKay Lock, American Fork, Sr. — 27 ground balls, 22 caused turnovers.

Connor Kelley, Lone Peak, Sr. — 72 ground balls, 37 caused turnovers.

Goalie

Ayden Santi, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 65% save rate, 38 ground balls, 18 caused turnovers.

Jacob Cline, American Fork, Sr. — 59% save rate, 189 saves.

6A Second Team

Attack

Camden Oswald, American Fork, Sr.

Jackson Archibald, Corner Canyon, Sr.

David Wright, Mountain Ridge, Sr.

Carson Isaacson, Fremont, So.

Midfield

Gavin Gann, Mountain Ridge, Jr.

Boston Rhees, Fremont, Jr.

Nick Anderson, Bingham, Jr.

Nick Johnson, Davis, So.

Long stick midfield

Taylor Bezzant, American Fork, Sr.

Short stick defensive midfield

Dylan Carlsen, Corner Canyon, Sr.

Face-off specialist

Anthony MacKay, Corner Canyon, Sr.

Defense

Lincoln Hanks, Corner Canyon, Jr.

Ed Card, American Fork, Jr.

Trevor Martin, Copper Hills, Sr.

Tadden Barker, Roy, Sr.

Goalie

Christian Jones, Bingham, Sr.

Logan Kofford, Copper Hills, Sr.

6A Honorable Mention

Attack

Hunter Hernandez, Westlake, Jr.

Squish Easley, Weber, Sr.

Tate Fisher, American Fork, Jr.

Colby Roberts, Mountain Ridge, Sr.

Midfield

Corbin Alvord, Weber, Jr.

Rhett Ellington, Westlake, Sr.

Hudson Dugger, Clearfield, Jr.

Enoch Ulibarri, Herriman, Sr.

Long stick midfield

Justin Egan, Corner Canyon, Sr.

Emerson Bell, Davis, Jr.

Short stick defensive midfield

Jeff Sumsion, Davis, Sr.

Ryker Brimhall, Fremont, So.

Face-off specialist

Max Hacking, Weber, Sr.

Collin Hurst, Mountain Ridge, Sr.

Defense

Nick Siri, Lone Peak, Sr.

Carter Sant, Davis, Fr.

Landon Funk, Weber, Sr.

Josh Rees, Bingham, Jr.

Goalie

Black Lucas, Davis, Jr.

Kole Haymond, Weber, Sr.