High school boys lacrosse: Deseret News 2022 5A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

5A Player of Year

Hutton Murphy, Olympus, Attack, Sr.

Led Olympus to 4A runner-up finish as he recorded 72 goals, 67 assists and 44 ground balls.

5A Playoff MVP

Chase Beyer, Park City, Attack, Jr.

5A First Team

Attack

Berkley Horoba, Alta, Jr. — 61 goals, 86 assists, 69 ground balls, 23 caused turnovers.

Hayden Hanson, Bountiful, Sr. — 102 goals, 24 assists, 81 ground balls.

Chase Beyer, Park City, Jr. — 38 goals, 16 assists, 30 ground balls.

Charlie Freedman, Timpview, Sr. — 59 goals, 51 assists, 87 ground balls.

Midfield

Camden Rossi, Olympus, Sr. — 50 goals, 29 assists, 43 ground balls.

John Trahan, Park City, Sr. — 51 goals, 11 assists, 29 ground balls.

Ethan Hartsfield, Olympus, Jr. — 43 goals, 13 assists, 36 ground balls.

Casey Blackham, Alta, Jr. — 51 goals, 11 assists, 25 ground balls.

Long stick midfield

Cole Terry, Bountiful, Sr. — 21 goals, 21 assists, 226 ground balls, 80 takeaways.

Short stick defensive midfield

Brayden Beyer, Park City, Jr. — 61 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers.

Face-off specialist

Jack McHenry, Park City, Jr. — 74% faceoff percentage, 214 ground balls.

Defense

Tommy Barrus, Olympus, Sr. — 56 ground balls, 15 takeaways.

Andrew Parry, Alta, So. — 90 ground balls, 52 caused turnovers, 8 goals.

Jack Wall, Olympus, Sr. — 55 ground balls, 8 takeaways.

Jake Johanson, Brighton, Jr. — 21 caused turnovers, 26 ground balls.

Goalie

Isaac Hanson, Brighton, Jr. — 57.5% save percentage, 171 saves.

Tommy Fraser, Viewmont, Sr. — 64% save percentage, 198 saves.

5A Second Team

Attack

Brendan Johnson, Park City, So.

Steele Cooper, Lehi, Sr.

Grayson Harris, Brighton, So.

Jamison Bain, Bountiful, Sr.

Midfield

Jude Trahan, Park City, Sr.

Mason Egan, Alta, Jr.

Landon Buttars, Salem Hills, Sr.

Jack Taylor, East, Sr.

Long stick midfield

Sam Smith, Olympus, So.

Short stick defensive midfield

Ace Turley, Alta, Sr.

Face-off specialist

Josh Updike, Alta, Jr.

Defense

Keller Hopkins, Park City, Sr.

Tenoch Elggren, Bountiful, Sr.

Grant Rice, Timpview, Fr.

Cole Jorgenson, Wasatch, Sr.

Goalie

Gunner Longenecker, East, Sr.

Harley Kenney, Alta, Jr.

5A Honorable Mention

Attack

Lo Tafisi, East, Sr.

Deacon Mearian, Alta, Jr.

Charlie Droitsch, Olympus, So.

James Bauer, Timpview, Fr.

Midfield

Beckett Wolf, Park City, Jr.

Finnbar Williams, Timpview, Jr.

Ethan Erker, Wasatch, So.

David Parchmen, Jordan, Sr.

Long stick midfield

Sawyer Beck, Orem, Sr.

Andrew Hunt, Park City, Sr.

Short stick defensive midfield

Dale Herrod, Timpview, Sr.

Faletau Satuala, Bountiful, So.

Face-off specialist

McKay Winegar, Olympus, Sr.

Porter Hadley, Bountiful, Sr.

Defense

Jackson Stone, Wasatch, Jr.

Mitchell Dolato, Brighton, Sr.

Kenny James, Orem, Sr.

Adam Mabey, Bountiful, Jr.

Goalie

Jamison Yocum, Timpview, So.

Aidan Rees, Wasatch, Sr.