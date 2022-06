High school boys lacrosse: Deseret News 2022 4A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of Year

Weston Christensen, Green Canyon, Defense, Jr.

Led Green Canyon to the state championship with 73 ground balls and anchored a great defense.

4A Playoff MVP

Peyton Johnson, Green Canyon, Goalie

1 of 18 2 of 18 3 of 18 4 of 18 5 of 18 6 of 18 7 of 18 8 of 18 9 of 18 10 of 18 11 of 18 12 of 18 13 of 18 14 of 18 15 of 18 16 of 18 17 of 18 18 of 18

4A First Team

Attack

Tyson McKee, Ridgeline, Sr. — 33 goals, 33 assists.

Parker Robbins, Sky View, Sr. — 57 goals, 25 assists.

Tucker Sampson, Green Canyon, Jr. — 50 goals, 9 assists.

Dante Villa, Ridgeline, Sr. — 32 goals, 20 assists.

Midfield

Garrett Zollinger, Sky View, Sr. — 35 goals, 14 assists.

Mason Kegel, Juan Diego, Jr. — 20 goals, 26 ground balls.

Easton Ballard, Sky View, So. — 27 goals, 20 assists.

Conner Dockery, Green Canyon, Jr. — 30 goals, 39 ground balls.

Long stick midfield

Jacob Anderson, Juan Diego, Jr. — 149 ground balls.

Short stick defensive midfield

Brandon Mueller, Green Canyon, Sr. — 12 goals, 31 assists, 101 ground balls.

Face-off specialist

Kaden Carbine, Bear River, Sr. — 176 face-off attempts.

Defense

Koji Schwartz, Sky View, Jr. — 69 ground balls.

Fierce Miller, Bear River, Jr. — 106 groundballs.

Elliot Peterson, Waterford, So. — 34 ground balls.

Joe Funes, Juan Diego, Jr. — 51 ground balls.

Goalie

Porter Jackson, Sky View, Sr. — 58% save percentage, 117 saves.

Montana Merchant, Mountain Crest, Sr. — 65% save percentage, 227 saves.

4A Second Team

Attack

Lance Ebner, Juan Diego, Jr.

Wyatt Robertson, Juan Diego, Jr.

Jack Jenson, Ridgeline, Jr.

Sean Tempest, Sky View, Jr.

Midfield

Will Rippstein, Ridgeline, Jr.

Myles Walkingshaw, Waterford, Fr.

Carter Hall, Mountain Crest, Sr.

Kash Avery, Bear River, Fr.

Long stick midfield

Owen Hess, Bear River, Jr.

Short stick defensive midfield

Noah White, Ridgeline, Sr.

Face-off specialist

Parley Thacker, Sky View, So.

Defense

Logan Huggard, Juan Diego, Sr.

Braxton Bushman, Green Canyon, Sr.

Ethan Sorensen, Sky View, Sr.

Luke Wharton, Utah Military, So.

Goalie

Hunter Keller, Utah Military, So.

Austin Lund, Juan Diego, So.