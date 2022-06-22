Krispy Kreme is now selling doughnut-flavored ice cream

Krispy Kreme has expanded its menu to include soft serve ice cream cones, cups and milkshakes in select locations.

Driving the news: Ten different stores in the southern region of the United States received the new frozen additions to their menu on Tuesday, according to Guilty Eats.



Krispy Kreme tried its hand at selling ice cream back in 2019 across a dozen locations before the pandemic halted the business idea, CNN reported.

What they’re saying: Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a release, “The introduction of original glazed soft serve ice cream is a big day for Krispy Kreme and our fans,” per People magazine.



Skena believes the addition of ice cream will blow customers away, saying, “We’re confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups. We’re thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer,” Food and Wine reported.

People are buzzing with excitement over the new treat on Twitter; user JazyCultiveVous is torn over the news, claiming, “Krispy Kreme got ice cream now? I’m never gonna lose weight.”

Details: The new Original Glazed soft-serve ice cream comes in three different flavors: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled and Chocolate Iced.

