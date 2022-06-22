Four future BYU football games against this Pac-12 opponent are canceled

BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference in 2023 has brought about a lot of game cancellations on future schedules, with the Cougars going from independent to a Power Five program.

The latest news is that four future games against Stanford are off the books.

On Wednesday, Stanford announced it will replace matchups against the Cougars in 2025, 2026, 2028 and 2035 with games against San Jose State.

There are still two future games scheduled between Stanford and BYU.

On Nov. 26 of this year, the Cougars will travel to Stanford Stadium.

Stanford will return the favor with a trip to LaVell Edwards Stadium on Aug. 30, 2031.

The two teams have met just twice before, with the Cardinal beating BYU in back-to-back seasons in 2003 and 2004.