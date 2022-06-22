Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

Four future BYU football games against this Pac-12 opponent are canceled

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
   
SHARE Four future BYU football games against this Pac-12 opponent are canceled
BYU players make their way onto the field ahead of an NCAA college football game against Utah.

BYU players make their way onto the field ahead of a college football game against Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Four future games between BYU and Stanford have been canceled, though the two programs will stay play in 2022 and 2031.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference in 2023 has brought about a lot of game cancellations on future schedules, with the Cougars going from independent to a Power Five program.

The latest news is that four future games against Stanford are off the books.

On Wednesday, Stanford announced it will replace matchups against the Cougars in 2025, 2026, 2028 and 2035 with games against San Jose State.

Related

There are still two future games scheduled between Stanford and BYU.

On Nov. 26 of this year, the Cougars will travel to Stanford Stadium. 

Stanford will return the favor with a trip to LaVell Edwards Stadium on Aug. 30, 2031.

The two teams have met just twice before, with the Cardinal beating BYU in back-to-back seasons in 2003 and 2004.

Next Up In BYU sports
‘She won’t get starstruck’: Courtney Wayment among favorites at this week’s USA track championships
How ready is BYU for the Big 12? 5 takeaways from media day’s ‘State of the Program’
How to watch BYU football media day 2022
BYU football: Here’s what Wednesday’s media day could be about
Utah and BYU both appear in ESPN’s college football future power rankings. How high?
BYU Athletics restructures senior leadership ahead of move to the Big 12