2023 BYU gymnastics commit Ava Jorgensen had one of the biggest year-to-year improvements of any NCAA prospect

New recruiting rankings are out for NCAA women’s gymnastics prospects — courtesy of College Gym News — and one of BYU’s 2023 commits was a major riser.

According to the news site, Ava Jorgensen, formerly a three-star recruit who was bumped up to a four-star, improved more over the last year than most prospects in the country.

A Gilbert, Arizona, native — she is reportedly joined in BYU’s 2023 recruiting class by Brynlee Andersen, Chloee Hoke, Mya Kirkham and Hailey Openshaw — Jorgensen was recently highlighted by CGN, along with eight other gymnasts.

“Jorgensen saw one of the largest ratings points increase of any recruit after she made vast improvements across the board,” College Gym News wrote. “In particular she improved on the leg events (floor exercise and vault) where her Yurchenko full-on pike no longer lacks height, and her floor opens with an E pass — a front double full.”

Jorgensen, now rated the 33rd-best overall recruit for 2023, recently competed at Level 10 nationals, along with 2022 BYU signee Kylie Eaquinto and Andersen, and recorded a 38.250 in the all-around.

Jorgensen was at her best on the uneven bars (9.700) and on vault (9.675) and finished third in her session behind only Arkansas commit Priscilla Park and North Carolina commit Neve King.

In competition against all 2023 gymnasts, Jorgensen finished tied for No. 12 overall with the uncommitted Devyn Valuch.

According to College Gymn News’ updated rankings, Jorgensen is currently the fourth-best recruit headed to a Big 12 program next fall, behind only a pair of five-star Oklahoma commits — Hannah Scheible and Caitlin Smith — and five-star Denver commit Madison Ulrich.

