Expectations for BYU offense are ‘sky high’

Kalani Sitake took on the media with his coaches and players in the annual football media day on Wednesday. During the days of independence, the athletic department has used this platform to get a leg up on the rest of the college football programs, which generally hold these affairs in late July across the country. Here’s a look at some topics and storylines that surfaced Wednesday.

Cougar Insiders predictions

Question of the week: What reasonable expectations do you have for BYU’s offense this fall considering the returning talent and QB to lead that side of the ball?

Jay Drew: With the usual caveat that BYU faces some really good teams, and defenses, this fall, I will go ahead and say that my expectations for Aaron Roderick’s offense in 2022 are sky high. All the pieces are in place: a senior quarterback with plenty of starting experience under his belt, dynamic receivers and tight ends. Only at running back, where Cal transfer Chris Brooks is expected to carry some of the load vacated by the great Tyler Allgeier, is there a question mark. And that could be answered quickly as all reports out of spring camp were that Brooks was a man among boys.

Of course, a lot depends on tight end Isaac Rex returning from that devastating ankle injury he sustained against USC, and receivers such as Puka Nacua, Gunner Romney and Keanu Hill meeting expectations.

Don’t forget the offensive line. The unit should be a strength of the team, with 9-10 players at OL coach Darrell Funk’s disposal, led by preseason All-American Clark Barrington. However, we have hyped the O-line before, only to see it either underperform or get riddled by injuries. So nothing is certain.

Bottom line, though, this should be one of the best BYU offenses in recent memory — anything less than top 25 in total offense and scoring would be considered a disappointment.

Dick Harmon: Whenever BYU has an experienced quarterback who can avoid injuries, the offense tends to be consistent and extremely productive. This is the expectation in 2022 with Jaren Hall who will enjoy a massive and deep offensive line, experienced deep threat receivers and tight ends who can make plays all over the field.

BYU’s schedule contains plenty of barriers to keeping numbers from getting out of hand like in the old days of the WAC. The defenses BYU will face will keep both yards and scoring in check but this doesn’t mean this unit won’t do some damage. I think Aaron Roderick will seek for balance with the run and pass but he likes to get aggressive and take shots downfield. If Chris Brooks turns out to be a dangerous weapon, BYU’s red zone efficiency should soar.

With this kind of experience, I also look for Roderick to install a few wrinkles and utilize personnel in myriad ways that will definitely keep defenses guessing.

