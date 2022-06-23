The top football recruit in the country — a Manning — is headed to the Big 12

The No. 1-rated high school football recruit in the country in the class of 2023, who has football bloodlines about as rich as one can have, is primed to play collegiately in the Big 12 Conference — at least for a while.

On Thursday, Arch Manning — the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning — announced that he has committed to play for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns after a long and very highly publicized recruiting process.

Arch Manning, who is prepping at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, is listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.

According to that site, he went on an official visit to Texas last weekend and went on official visits to Alabama and Georgia on the two weekends before that.

Depending on how long Manning plays for the Longhorns (assuming he indeed ends up signing with them in either December or next February), he may or may not continue the streak of his family line playing in the SEC.

Archie and Eli Manning played at Ole Miss, while Peyton played at Tennessee. Texas is primed to leave the Big 12 for the SEC at some point by 2025.

There remains a possibility that it will happen before Arch Manning’s freshman year in 2023, but more likely it’ll be sometime after that.

