Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court on Friday overruled Roe v. Wade and other decades-old abortion decisions, returning policymaking power to individual states and paving the way to an overhaul of abortion law nationwide.

Friday’s ruling, written by Justice Samuel Alito, has much in common with a draft opinion leaked to Politico earlier this year. The draft showed that five justices had voted to overturn the viability standard laid out in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which guaranteed access to an abortion until around the 24th week of pregnancy. At the time of the leak in early May, those in the majority and the dissenters were still working out the details of their opinions.

In the final decision released Friday, justices in the majority argued that Roe v. Wade represented an “abuse of judicial authority.”

“For the first 185 years after the adoption of the Constitution, each State was permitted to address this issue in accordance with the views of its citizens. Then, in 1973, this Court decided Roe v. Wade. Even though the Constitution makes no mention of abortion, the Court held that it confers a broad right to obtain one,” Alito wrote in the majority opinion, which was joined by four of his fellow conservatives.

The ruling says that the Constitution does not grant a right to an abortion, as Roe v. Wade had claimed. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” the majority opinion said.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote his own opinion in which he concurred in the judgment but criticized justices in the majority for issuing such a broad decision.

“If it is not necessary to decide more to dispose of a case, then it is necessary not to decide more. ... Surely we should adhere closely to principles of judicial restraint here,” he said.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor co-authored a dissent.

“With sorrow — for this court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent,” they wrote.

The case that led to Friday’s decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, centered on a Mississippi policy barring most abortions after the fifteenth week of pregnancy. The justices were asked to consider whether states have a right to restrict access to abortion before the point of fetal viability.

In the majority opinion, the justices definitively say yes, arguing that the country will be better off if the power to set abortion policies rests with individual states.

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” Alito wrote.

Outside the Supreme Court building Friday morning, law enforcement officials gathered to prepare for potential protests and fences and other barriers cut off access to the steps. Politico’s report sparked nationwide rallies in May, including outside the homes of conservative justices.

