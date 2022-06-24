Utah Jazz sign 3 players to free-agent deals after NBA draft

Undrafted UCLA prospect Johnny Juzang has agreed to a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz, team sources confirmed on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6 guard, who boasts a 6-11 wingspan, played two seasons for the Bruins after struggling to find time with the Kentucky Wildcats in his freshmen year. He worked out for the Jazz on May 26 in the Jazz’s first pre-draft group session of the offseason.

In his sophomore season he helped lead the Bruins to an NCAA tournament Final Four appearance and in his junior year earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors.

Juzang has consistently increased his shooting percentages each year, finishing last season shooting 36% from 3-point range. He’s a three-level scorer who is great at playing through contact.

He has quite a bit of work to do to develop into a regular NBA player, but his size for his position, his length and his quickness is what seems to be the most appealing.

Juzang agreed to a deal with the Jazz shortly after the close of the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night. The Utah Jazz did not have a pick.

As the night went on the Jazz worked on adding players to the Summer League roster. They picked up Georgia Tech wing Jordan Usher, who worked out for the Jazz on June 2 and impressed in his interview after the workout, and Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, who worked out for the team on June 7. Both players are joining the team on exhibit-10 deals.

