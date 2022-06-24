Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 24, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Utah Jazz sign 3 players to free-agent deals after NBA draft

Jazz sign Johnny Juzang, Kofi Cockburn and Jordan Usher to deals

By  Sarah Todd Sarah Todd  stodd@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE Utah Jazz sign 3 players to free-agent deals after NBA draft
UCLA’s Johnny Juzang points

UCLA’s Johnny Juzang reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Undrafted UCLA prospect Johnny Juzang has agreed to a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz, team sources confirmed on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6 guard, who boasts a 6-11 wingspan, played two seasons for the Bruins after struggling to find time with the Kentucky Wildcats in his freshmen year. He worked out for the Jazz on May 26 in the Jazz’s first pre-draft group session of the offseason.

In his sophomore season he helped lead the Bruins to an NCAA tournament Final Four appearance and in his junior year earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors.

Related

Juzang has consistently increased his shooting percentages each year, finishing last season shooting 36% from 3-point range. He’s a three-level scorer who is great at playing through contact.

He has quite a bit of work to do to develop into a regular NBA player, but his size for his position, his length and his quickness is what seems to be the most appealing.

Juzang agreed to a deal with the Jazz shortly after the close of the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night. The Utah Jazz did not have a pick.

As the night went on the Jazz worked on adding players to the Summer League roster. They picked up Georgia Tech wing Jordan Usher, who worked out for the Jazz on June 2 and impressed in his interview after the workout, and Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, who worked out for the team on June 7. Both players are joining the team on exhibit-10 deals.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Pick-less Utah Jazz close out NBA draft without making any moves
2 Utah Jazz head coaching candidates have reportedly made a ‘strong impression’
NBA trade tracker: Jerami Grant headed to the Portland Trail Blazers
What could happen to the Jazz before, during or after the NBA draft
Utah and Memphis made a Ja Morant-related transaction — for a giraffe
‘We’ll get it right’: What Ryan Smith said about Jazz’s new color scheme, fan response