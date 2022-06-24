Teslas are the most American-made cars of 2022

Cars.com has ranked Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 as the most American-made vehicles of the year.
Driving the news: The rankings are determined by a variety of production traits, including where the vehicle and its parts were manufactured and how many American jobs were created by the vehicle’s production, per Drive Tesla Canada.
- Tesla Models Y and 3 took first and second place, while models X and S took fifth and sixth place, respectively.
What they’re saying: Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief, commented on the American electric vehicle company, saying, “Tesla is the only major automaker to claim 100% domestic production for all cars it sells in the U.S., well above the industry’s roughly 52% average,” per Twitter.
- Newman believes Tesla’s rankings could lead to something big for the company, saying, “That Tesla — an American-made all-electric make — appears frequently and high up on the list may indicate a coming alignment of market forces that could really explode once we break through microchip supply-chain issues, especially if gas prices remain historically high,” per Barron’s.
- Elon Musk, owner and CEO of Tesla, said that he believes the company’s ranking is not common news, tweeting, “Hardly anyone knows this.”
Details: This is the second year in a row a Tesla model has been named the most American-made car, with the Model 3 taking first place in 2021 and Model Y coming in third, according to Cars.com.
- All Tesla models are manufactured at the Tesla plant in Fremont, California, Barron’s reports.
- Honda, Jeep and Lincoln also earned spots in the top 10 list.