Teslas are the most American-made cars of 2022

Cars.com has ranked Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 as the most American-made vehicles of the year.

Driving the news: The rankings are determined by a variety of production traits, including where the vehicle and its parts were manufactured and how many American jobs were created by the vehicle’s production, per Drive Tesla Canada.



Tesla Models Y and 3 took first and second place, while models X and S took fifth and sixth place, respectively.

What they’re saying: Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief, commented on the American electric vehicle company, saying, “Tesla is the only major automaker to claim 100% domestic production for all cars it sells in the U.S., well above the industry’s roughly 52% average,” per Twitter.



Newman believes Tesla’s rankings could lead to something big for the company, saying, “That Tesla — an American-made all-electric make — appears frequently and high up on the list may indicate a coming alignment of market forces that could really explode once we break through microchip supply-chain issues, especially if gas prices remain historically high,” per Barron’s.

Elon Musk, owner and CEO of Tesla, said that he believes the company’s ranking is not common news, tweeting, “Hardly anyone knows this.”

Details: This is the second year in a row a Tesla model has been named the most American-made car, with the Model 3 taking first place in 2021 and Model Y coming in third, according to Cars.com.

