Daily Harvest issues mass recall after disturbing customer complaints

Daily Harvest, the home delivery meal kit and meal planning service for vegan foods, has issued a voluntary recall on its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles” after several consumers reported serious gastrointestinal symptoms, according to USA Today. The company first issued the recall notice on Sunday, June 19, claiming that it had immediately taken action to keep customers safe.

“We took immediate steps to address what we heard from customers, reaching out to every person who received French Lentil + Leek Crumbles, instructing them to dispose of the product and not eat it,” Daily Harvest wrote on its official website. “We simultaneously launched an investigation with internal and external experts throughout our supply chain and in accordance with regulatory procedure.”

Daily Harvest is currently working with the FDA to identify the reason behind side effects reported by “Crumbles” customers. Those who were affected took to social media to warn other potential victims.

One vegan influencer described symptoms of severe stomach pain, fever and chills, jaundice and elevated liver enzymes.

“I had to stay overnight in the E.R., and I had a CAT scan, an ultrasound, a vaginal scan and so much bloodwork done. They literally couldn’t figure it out,” she said in her TikTok video.

Another Daily Harvest customer described nearly identical symptoms, and claimed that his medical team required him to get surgery due to irreparable organ damage.

“Within minutes of consuming, I come down with the worst stomach ache of my life, fever and chills. I got to bed, and over the next few days, symptoms began to worsen,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “All of this led to me getting my gallbladder removed. This has altered my life forever in many ways, some ways we can’t even imagine yet.”

After 470 reports of illness and side effects, and collaborating with “microbiologists, toxin and pathogen experts as well as allergists,” Daily Harvest has yet to discover the cause of the Crumbles’ harsh effect on its customers, according to its official website. Pathogen and toxicology tests have yet to uncover any possible leads, though the company continues to post updates on the recall on its official website and social media.

Daily Harvest is currently offering a $10 credit to customers who purchased the frozen meal package and were negatively affected by the Crumbles, and the company is encouraging anyone in possession of the food dish to dispose of it immediately. However, many Redditors and Twitter users suggest holding onto packages of the Crumbles for testing purposes and, potentially, future evidence.

“If you’ve been harmed by the Daily Harvest lentil crumbles, any remaining lentil crumble you may have on hand is evidence in your civil suit against Daily Harvest,” one Twitter user said on Wednesday. “Absolutely do not allow anyone to consume any — but don’t just throw out that evidence.”

Any Daily Harvest customers who have experienced negative side effects from their “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles” can contact Daily Harvest by email at crumbles-recall@daily-harvest.com, or by calling 1-888-302-0305.

