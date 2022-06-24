Former Utah State forward Justin Bean signs deal with Los Angeles Clippers

Former Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean has signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Bean skipped his final season of eligibility with the Aggies and declared for the NBA draft in March.

“Excited and grateful for the opportunity! Let’s get to work,” Bean wrote on Twitter.

Bean played four seasons with the Aggies, averaging 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season.

He was a part of two NCAA tournament teams at Utah State — the 2018-19 and 2020-21 squads — and was named to an all-Mountain West team in each of his three seasons as a starter.

Bean walked on to Utah State and carved out a spot as a key starter on the team. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to prove himself in the NBA.