Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 24, 2022 | 
Utah State Sports Utah State Basketball

Former Utah State forward Justin Bean signs deal with Los Angeles Clippers

By  Joe Coles Joe Coles  jcoles@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE Former Utah State forward Justin Bean signs deal with Los Angeles Clippers
Utah State forward Justin Bean, wearing blue, drives as BYU forward Seneca Knight defends

Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) drives as BYU forward Seneca Knight, right, defends in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Provo, Utah.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Former Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean has signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Bean skipped his final season of eligibility with the Aggies and declared for the NBA draft in March.

“Excited and grateful for the opportunity! Let’s get to work,” Bean wrote on Twitter.

Bean played four seasons with the Aggies, averaging 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season.

Related

He was a part of two NCAA tournament teams at Utah State — the 2018-19 and 2020-21 squads — and was named to an all-Mountain West team in each of his three seasons as a starter.

Bean walked on to Utah State and carved out a spot as a key starter on the team. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to prove himself in the NBA.

Next Up In Utah State
Utah State defensive back Monté McGary has reportedly entered the transfer portal
Utah State football gets commitment from Ridgeline WR Jackson Olsen
Craig Smith is family man first, Runnin’ Utes coach second
Utah State gets commitment from JUCO WR Jalen Royals
Get up to speed on the Utah State Aggies’ 2023 recruiting class
BYU football gets commitment from Utah State transfer running back Enoch Nawahine