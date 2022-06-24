JPMorgan Chase, Disney, Amazon promise to cover travel costs for abortions

A number of organizations across America are promising to cover out-of-state travel costs for any employees undergoing an abortion.

This news comes as the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, ruling that the right to an abortion is not a constitutional right.

Companies including Apple, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Disney, Comcast, Netflix, Paramount, Condé Nast, Meta, Warner Bros., Sony, Citigroup and Uber are willing to support their employees by paying for travel expenses for abortions, according to Axios.

Hours into the ruling, many of these organizations sent memos to their employees about what support to expect.

JPMorgan told employees through a question-and-answer web page that the company’s health care plans have “historically covered travel benefits for certain covered services that would require travel,” per CNBC. “Beginning in July, we will expand this benefit to include all covered services that can only be obtained far from your home, which would include legal abortion.”

At Condé Nast, CEO Roger Lynch sent an internal memo to the employee’s of the company’s magazines, including Vogue, New Yorker and Vanity Fair.

“It is a crushing blow to reproductive rights that have been protected for nearly half a century,” Lynch said in the memo obtained by NPR, noting the company’s expanded health benefits, which will include access to reproductive care, no matter where employees live. He added that the company plans to use its brands to respond to this “crushing blow” through the “content and journalism we produce.”

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said in an email that the country had “entered a moment of profound uncertainty,” and he made it clear that reproductive rights will still be a priority at the company, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The email also included that Paramount would cover travel expenses in case it is “prohibited in your area.”

Meanwhile, Netflix said that it will give its employees a “$10,000 lifetime allowance for travel reimbursement for cancer treatment, transplants, gender affirming care, or abortion,” per the report.