Trump calls Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade a ‘win for life’

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade on Friday, deeming the decision “the biggest win for life.”

What he said: “Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court,” he said, per Axios.

Worth noting: Trump was referring to the three Supreme Court justices he appointed during his four years as president — Neil Gorsuch in 2017, Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and Amy Coney Barrett in 2020. Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett all supported overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which guaranteed access to abortion, per Reuters.

Details: In his statement, the former president claimed he “did not cave to the Radical Left Democrats, their partners in the Fake News Media or the RINOs,” who he referred to as the silent “enemy of the people.”



“I will never stop fighting for the Great People of our Nation!” Trump concluded.

In an interview with Fox News, he said that the ruling “will work out for everybody.”

Flashback: When a draft of the opinion leaked last month, Trump was “tight-lipped for weeks” about the future of abortion, reported The New York Times. The former president reportedly told people that overturning Roe v. Wade would be “bad for Republicans,” as it would enrage suburban women voters.