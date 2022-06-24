BYU football gets commitment from this junior college cornerback

BYU football is adding some cornerback depth for the upcoming 2022 season.

Junior college cornerback Mory Bamba committed to the Cougar program on Friday, after taking a visit to the Provo school earlier in the week.

Bamba is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound cornerback who hails from Wisconsin.

He played the 2021 season at ASA College in Miami last season — where he had 14 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception — before moving on to Tyler Junior College in Texas, where his recruiting picked up, per Sports Illustrated’s Casey Lundquist.

He also held a scholarship offer from Utah State, according to 247 Sports.

Bamba is a member of the 2022 recruiting class and will have three years of eligibility remaining, according to Lundquist.

