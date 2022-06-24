BYU’s Alex Barcello is joining the Toronto Raptors summer league team

Alex Barcello will get his shot in front of NBA personnel at the league’s summer league competition.

The former BYU basketball sharpshooter is joining the Toronto Raptors’ summer league team, the Deseret News confirmed Friday afternoon.

Barcello had workouts with several teams in the lead-up to this year’s NBA draft, including the Utah Jazz, but was not selected during the draft on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Arizona wrapped up his college career in March and averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as a senior at BYU.

He shot 45.1% from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range, which tied for 12th nationally.

The NBA’s Las Vegas summer league tournament — which features all 30 league teams — kicks off July 7 and runs through July 17.

Toronto’s four scheduled summer league games include one against the Utah Jazz. Here’s their full schedule:

