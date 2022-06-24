Have you heard of this ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off the Duffer brothers are working on?

What’s better than “Stranger Things”? A “Stranger Things” spin-off!

Sitting down with Variety, the creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer, talked about their temporarily secret and yet-to-be-titled project, and why they haven’t started working on it yet.

Netflix has yet to formally announce the spin-off.

Would the Duffer brothers wait until the fifth and final season of the show to begin working on the new project? They said, “Probably.”

“There’s a version of it developing in parallel (to season ), but they would never shoot it parallel,” Ross Duffer told reporter Kate Aurthur.

“I think actually we’re going to start delving into that soon as we’re winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it.”

Matt Duffer admitted that the pair didn’t want “want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, ‘Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to ‘Stranger Things’ or not?’ And definitely.”

“Even if we took the ‘Stranger Things’ title off of it, I’m so, so excited about it. But it is not … It’s going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix,” Matt added, per Entertainment Weekly.

The one thing that they are willing to disclose about the project is how much “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard knows about it. According to the Duffer brothers, Wolfhard correctly guessed what the spin-off series would be about.

“Finn Wolfhard, he wasn’t spitballing, ‘Is it this? Is it this?’ He just goes, ‘I think this would be a cool spin-off,’” Ross Duffer said, per ComicBook. “And we were like, ‘How in the world. …’”

The two didn’t say more except that they believe Wolfhard will be a “really talented director” in the future.

Netflix released the first seven episodes of Season 4 on May 27, with the final two following on July 1.