High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2022 6A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

6A Player of Year

Brooklyn Suttlemyre, Syracuse, Sr.

Led the state with 121 goals to go along with her 23 assists. Scored 14 goals in the playoffs. Committed to Southern Virginia.

6A Playoff MVP

Emmery Clark, Mountain Ridge, So.

6A First Team

Attack

Emmery Clark, Mountain Ridge, So. — 71 goals, 37 assists, 69 ground balls.

Simone Parker, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 76 goals, 121 ground balls, 28 caused turnovers.

Morgan Mackey, Mountain Ridge, Sr. — 72 goals, 12 assists, 53 ground balls.

Katelyn Sperry, Pleasant Grove, Sr. — 65 goals, 69 ground balls, 23 caused turnovers.

Midfield

Paige Runia, Mountain Ridge, Sr. — 62 goals, 31 assists, 96 ground balls, 32 caused turnovers.

River Buechner, Skyridge, Sr. — 78 goals, 25 assists, 87 ground balls, 52 caused turnovers.

Haven Buechner, Skyridge, Jr. — 73 goals, 51 assists, 69 ground balls.

Morgan Eldredge, Herriman, Jr. — 78 goals, 15 assists, 80 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers.

Mackenzie Sulz, Pleasant Grove, Sr. — 69 goals, 76 ground balls, 18 caused turnovers.

Sydnee Brinton, West Jordan, Sr. — 94 goals, 44 assists, 82 ground balls, 37 caused turnovers.

Defense

Rachel Taylor, American Fork, Sr. — 59 ground balls, 40 caused turnovers, 53% draw.

Allison Reading, Corner Canyon, Jr. — 82 ground balls, 37 caused turnovers.

Lily Masina, Mountain Ridge, Jr. — 21 ground balls, 15 caused turnovers.

Analise Anderson, Mountain Ridge, Jr. — 54 ground balls, 20 caused turnovers.

Goalie

Rebekah Bargeron, Mountain Ridge, Sr. — 137 saves, 55% save percentage.

Morgan Bunch, Davis, Sr. — 170 saves, 55% save percentage.

6A Second Team

Attack

Maura Henry, Corner Canyon, Sr.

Emma Pennington, Riverton, Fr.

Corinne Jones, Lone Peak, Jr.

Kaylie Cooper, Skyridge, Sr.

Midfield

Livia Sargent, Riverton, Sr.

Madeline Potvin, Lone Peak, Jr.

Kelsie Lambert, Herriman, Jr.

Macie Wood, Davis, Sr.

Lauren Fairbanks, Syracuse, Jr.

Brooklyn Gibson, Skyridge, Sr.

Defense

Makena Myers, West Jordan, Jr.

Ava Bair, Davis, Sr.

Kenzie Zimmerman, Corner Canyon, Jr.

Kaeley Thompson, Skyridge, Sr.

Goalie

Gabby Fessler, Syracuse, Sr.

Ellie Fuller, Lone Peak, Jr.

6A Honorable Mention

Attack

Emilee Allgier, West Jordan, Sr.

Erynn McCurdy, Skyridge, Sr.

Kaydence Johnson, Davis, So.

Grace Kunzler, Farmington, Sr.

Rilyn Johnson, Syracuse, So.

Midfield

Taelor Goodwin, Fremont, Sr.

Isabel Milner, Riverton, Jr.

Eliza Agate, Lone Peak, Fr.

Melea Hansen, Syracuse, So.

Paige Payne, Westlake, Sr.

Defense

Tallulah Raser, Davis, So.

Madi Rogers, Herriman, Jr.

Amelia Brown, American Fork, Sr.

Eliza Berg, Pleasant Grove, So.

Camryn McCune, Lone Peak, Jr.

Goalie

Atiana Lucero, Herriman, So.

Elisabeth Stringam, Pleasant Grove, Sr.