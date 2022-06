High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2022 5A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Ms. Lacrosse

Samantha Riely, Park City, Sr.

Led Park City to runner-up. Finished with 62 goals, 39 assists, 38 ground balls and 19 caused turnovers.

5A Player of Year

Zoe Heffernan, Brighton, Sr.

Led Brighton to the semifinals with 70 goals, 22 assists, 32 caused turnovers, 68 ground balls and 66% on the draw.

5A Playoff MVP

Hannah Nelson, Olympus, So.

1 of 18 2 of 18 3 of 18 4 of 18 5 of 18 6 of 18 7 of 18 8 of 18 9 of 18 10 of 18 11 of 18 12 of 18 13 of 18 14 of 18 15 of 18 16 of 18 17 of 18 18 of 18

5A First Team

Attack

Lilly Hunt, Park City, Jr. — 75 goals, 25 assists, 56 ground balls, 23 caused turnovers.

Madeline Larkins, Olympus, Sr. — 18 goals, 13 assists.

Hannah Bangerter, Brighton, Jr. — 26 goals, 13 ground balls.

Masami Goodick, Skyline, Fr. — 90 goals, 10 assists, 26 ground balls.

Midfield

Hazel Baker, Olympus, So. — 31 goals, 10 assists, 24 ground balls.

Hunter Doyle, Brighton, Sr. — 69 goals, 20 assists, 90 ground balls, 25 caused turnovers.

Hannah Nelson, Olympus, So. — 29 goals, 13 assists, 31 ground balls, 67% draw.

Charlie Iacobelli, Park City, So. — 43 goals, 9 assists, 31 ground balls.

Samantha Atwood, Woods Cross, Sr. — 77 goals, 86 ground balls.

Eva Thorn, Olympus, Jr. — 50 goals, 12 assists.

Defense

Courtnie Wright, Brighton, Jr. — 22 ground balls.

Kathleen Whiteley, Park City, Sr. — 32 ground balls, 15 caused turnovers.

Coco Gonzalez, Park City, Sr. — 20 ground balls, 19 caused turnovers.

Kate Richards, Olympus, Sr. — 45 goals, 12 assists, 23 ground balls.

Goalie

Ava Kimche, Park City, Jr. — 3.0 GAA, 63% save percentage.

Olivia Lowe, Skyline, Sr. — 122 saves, 59% save percentage.

1 of 16 2 of 16 3 of 16 4 of 16 5 of 16 6 of 16 7 of 16 8 of 16 9 of 16 10 of 16 11 of 16 12 of 16 13 of 16 14 of 16 15 of 16 16 of 16

5A Second Team

Attack

Siena Fairbanks, Jordan, Sr.

Lorelai Himle, Skyline, Fr.

Kaia Anderson, Wasatch, Fr.

Olivia Ottley, Springville, Sr.

Midfield

Karli Fiedler, Lehi, Jr.

Maddie McHenry, Park City, Fr.

Sophia Nielsen, Wasatch, Sr.

Jordyn Dangerfield, Jordan, Sr.

Autumn Engstrom, Alta, Sr.

Lauren Ellis, Brighton, Jr.

Defense

Kamryn Berg, Skyline, Fr.

Erica Lloyd, Alta, Jr.

Emma Bywater, Olympus, Jr.

Mackenzie Goode, Wasatch, So.

Goalie

Kathren Moreau, Lehi, Sr.

Quincy Haslam, Timpanogos, Jr.

5A Honorable Mention

Attack

Ashley Miller, Woods Cross, Jr.

Jessica Edwards, Provo, Sr.

Amelia Yarro, Timpanogos, Sr.

Grace Erker, Wasatch, Jr.

Midfield

Sammy McMaster, Skyline, Fr.

Sarah Anné, Olympus, Fr.

Millie Urie, Bountiful, Sr.

Brooke Warren, Salem Hills, Fr.

Amanda McDonald, Timpanogos, Sr.

Grace Szwedko, Highland, So.

Defense

Dayanara Adame, Jordan, Sr.

Libby Jaynes, Provo, Sr.

Eliza Sargent, Woods Cross, So.

Natalie Morgan, Wasatch, Jr.

Goalie

Grace Nixon, Bountiful, Sr.

Kelsham Stoddard, Highland, Jr.