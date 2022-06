High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2022 4A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of Year

Jenna LaCroix, Bear River, Jr.

Led Bear River to state title with 54 goals and 56 assists. Also added 20 3 ground balls and 41 caused turnovers.

4A Playoff MVP

Jenna LaCroix, Bear River, Jr.

4A First Team

Attack

Marley Kierstead, Bear River, Jr. — 87 goals, 52 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers.

Nola Christenson, Juan Diego, Sr. — 44 goals, 14 assists, 63 ground balls.

Olivia Prosper, Juan Diego, Fr. — 68 goals, 26 assists, 42 ground balls.

Bentley Lorimer, Bear River, Jr. — 40 goals, 16 assists, 151 ground balls, 28 caused turnovers.

Midfield

MJ Topham, Ridgeline, Sr. — 23 goals, 21 ground balls.

Taryn Durham, Mountain Crest, Sr. — 34 goals, 22 assists, 106 ground balls, 69 caused turnovers.

Makenzie Mickelsen, Bear River, So. — 76% draw, 66 ground balls, 22 caused turnovers.

Anne Howard, Waterford, Fr. — 13 ground balls.

Defense

Dika Bair, Sky View, Jr. — 16 goals, 71 ground balls, 52 caused turnovers.

Jessica Jordan, Waterford, Jr. — 17 ground balls.

Savanna Pehrson, Bear River, Jr. — 6A ground balls, 35 caused turnovers.

Paris Craney, Ridgeline, Jr. — 19 ground balls.

Goalie

Emilie Etchart, Juan Diego, Sr. — 80 saves, 9.3 GAA.

Hailey Larsen, Bear River, Sr. — 87 saves, 60% save percentage.

4A Second Team

Attack

Julia Hettinger, Juan Diego, Sr.

Kamrie Wilkinson, Mountain Crest, Jr.

Mia Chao, Waterford, Fr.

Abby Hunt, Sky View, Fr.

Midfield

Janessa Grover, Green Canyon, Sr.

Madden Clark, Judge Memorial, Jr.

Lauren Harris, Green Canyon, Jr.

Gracie Bathurst, Juan Diego, Sr.

Defense

Shelby Wilkinson, Bear River, Fr.

Channing Karaghouli, Logan, Fr.

Leane Steyn, Waterford, Jr.

Alicia Solano, Mountain Crest, Sr.

Goalie

Marjorie Tauti, Sky View, Jr.

Bailey Norris, Waterford, Sr.