Jazz Insiders newsletter: Why there were only 58 picks in the NBA draft

The NBA draft is made up of two rounds of 30 selections, 60 in total. So on Thursday night, many were confused when the final list of 2022 draft selections was a list of 58.

So why were there two missing picks? Two teams — the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat — were forced to forfeit their second-round picks because of tampering violations.

NBA teams are not allowed to contact upcoming free agents or their representatives before the start of the free agent period. Contact before the allowed free agent periods is known as tampering.

Back in the 2020 offseason the Bucks were extremely close to landing Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had most recently played for the Sacramento Kings, through a sign-and-trade deal. But an investigation found that that the Bucks violated league rules by coming to an agreement before the free agency period.

Bogdanovic ended up signing a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, avoiding being a part of an illegal deal, and the Bucks were penalized by the league by being stripped of their 2022 second-round selection.

Similarly, the Miami Heat were stripped of their 2022 second-round pick after they were found to have contacted Kyle Lowry or his representation before the beginning of the 2021 free agency period.

The Chicago Bulls were also forced to forfeit the next second-round pick after they were found to have tampered when they signed Lonzo Ball in 2021 but the Bulls did not have a 2022 second-round pick so they will forfeit either their 2023 pick (if it conveys) or 2026 pick.

New with the Jazz

This week on 'Unsalvageable'

Check out “Unsalvageable” hosted by Deseret News Utah Jazz beat reporter Sarah Todd and lifelong Jazz fan Greg Foster (no, not that Greg Foster).

This week the crew talks about the Jazz’s new jerseys, the attempt to rebrand the team and how that has all gone over with the fan base. They also discuss the coaching search and what could be a wild offseason.

The podcast has moved to a new feed so remember to follow or subscribe by searching for “Unsalvageable” through your podcast provider.

New episodes come out every week. You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and anywhere else you stream podcasts.

Stat of the week

For the first time since 1992 the Utah Jazz did not make a selection in the NBA draft.

From the archives

This week in Jazz history

On June 10, 1977, Lucy Harris of Delta State was drafted by the New Orleans Jazz in the seventh round of the NBA draft, becoming the first woman ever selected by an NBA team.

How to pass the time in the offseason

Now that the Jazz season has come to an end, it means that I have some time to catch up on the things that I love but don’t have enough time for during the NBA season. Here I’ll suggest my latest way to pass the offseason time and also take your suggestions.

I think that it’s important to remember that if you are able to unplug or avoid news that does not directly impact you, that it is a privilege. It’s also important to be actionable in things that you care about.

How I’ll be passing the time this week is by supporting women, in every possible way that I can, and remembering that there are those who can not help themselves and so they need to be helped by others.

Extra points

Around the league

