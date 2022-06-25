Utah quarterback Cam Rising impresses at Manning Passing Academy

This weekend, Utah quarterback Cam Rising has been participating in the Manning Passing Academy, a high school football camp in Thibodaux, La. founded by former NFL quarterback Archie Manning.

Manning’s sons, former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, are also on hand during during the camp.

Rising has been a coach during the camp, and participated in competition with the other college quarterback coaches on Friday such as Alabama’s Bryce Young.

“The quarterbacks threw 10-yard hooks, 18-yard comebacks, 18-yard digs and a deep ball to receivers. The scored portion of the throwing session was a target competition where the quarterbacks threw at moving golf carts. Each turn included two crossing routes and a vertical throw down the sideline,” per On3’s Charles Power.

Power named the top standouts from the event, and Rising was on the list.

“Cameron Rising was among the more relaxed passers in the Manning Passing Academy’s high-energy setting. The fifth-year senior didn’t press and made some nice throws on the night, highlighted by a well-thrown comeback. Rising’s emergence in 2021 helped lead Utah to the Rose Bowl,” Power wrote.

Also making the standout list were Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson and Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson.

The Utes will play the Gators and Ducks in 2022.

