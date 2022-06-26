Facebook Twitter
Sunday, June 26, 2022 | 
Brigham Young Sports BYU Cougars

BYU’s Courtney Wayment earns spot on the U.S. world championship team

By  Doug Robinson Doug Robinson
   
BYU graduate Courtney Wayment runs in the 3,000-meter steeplechase finals at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

FILE — BYU graduate Courtney Wayment runs in the 3,000-meter steeplechase finals at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on June 11, 2022. Wayment took second in the finals of the event at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Sunday.

Nate Edwards, BYU

Courtney Wayment, the recently graduated BYU distance runner, finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships to win a spot on the U.S. world championship team.

After her collegiate-record performance in the NCAA championships two weeks ago, Wayment told reporters that she had had a couple of gears she hadn’t needed to use in the race. Apparently, she was right. She knocked another four seconds off her record performance in the NCAA meet — which was eight seconds faster than any collegian has ever run — finishing with a time of 9:12.10.

Emma Coburn, the former world champion and Olympic medalist, won her 10th national championship in the steeplechase, clocking a time of 9:10.63. Courtney Frerichs, the American record holder and Olympic silver medalist, was a distant third in 9:16.18.

The world championships will be held on this same track at the University of Oregon in three weeks.

Meanwhile, former BYU star Conner Mantz, the two-time NCAA cross-country champion, was fourth in the 5,000-meter run, missing a spot on the world championships team by one place. Teammate Casey Clinger was 15th in 13:51.60.

The race was won by Grant Fischer with a meet-record time of 13:03.86. Woody Kincaid was second in 13:06.70, Abdihamid Nur third in 13:08.63, with Mantz next in 13:11.81. It is Mantz’s second near miss. He finished fifth in last summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials in the 10,000.

Whittni Orton Morgan, another former BYU athlete, was eighth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:59.83. The race was won by Elise Cranny in 15:49.15.

BYU’s Michael Whittaker placed 15th in the javelin with a throw of 213 feet. Ethan Dobbs won the event with a throw of 266-8.

