This former BYU kicker knocked out his MMA opponent and got a shoutout from Pat McAfee

Former BYU kicker Andrew Mikkelsen competed in his fourth amateur mixed martial arts fight on Saturday, and his first-round knockout caught the attention of sports media personality and former NFL punter Pat McAfee.

Mikkelsen knocked out Dominico McIntosh 38 seconds into the fight. He then took a few bows as the referee attended to McIntosh.

Mikkelsen is now 3-1 in his amateur career, according to his profile on Tapology.com.

Mikkelsen was a kickoff specialist for the Cougars football program in 2014 and from 2016-18. He attempted two field goals during his time at BYU, converting one — a 35-yarder in 2017 against Hawaii. He was 5-for-5 on PAT attempts in his career.

Mikkelsen is from Canby, Oregon, and served a Latter-day Saint mission in Apia, Samoa.

Another former BYU player, Jan Jorgensen, has professional MMA fighting experience with an 8-2 record. Jorgensen recently rejoined the BYU program as a defensive analyst after coaching three years at Snow College.

Former BYU punter Jonny Linehan pointed out on Twitter that Mikkelsen had a forced fumble during a loss at Mississippi State in 2017.