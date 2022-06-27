Facebook Twitter
Monday, June 27, 2022 | 
This former BYU kicker knocked out his MMA opponent and got a shoutout from Pat McAfee

By  Aaron Shill Aaron Shill
   
BYU kicker Andrew Mikkelsen kicks a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of the Cougars’ game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu in 2017. Mikkelsen is now an amateur MMA fighter.

BYU Photo

Former BYU kicker Andrew Mikkelsen competed in his fourth amateur mixed martial arts fight on Saturday, and his first-round knockout caught the attention of sports media personality and former NFL punter Pat McAfee.

Mikkelsen knocked out Dominico McIntosh 38 seconds into the fight. He then took a few bows as the referee attended to McIntosh.

Mikkelsen is now 3-1 in his amateur career, according to his profile on Tapology.com.

Mikkelsen was a kickoff specialist for the Cougars football program in 2014 and from 2016-18. He attempted two field goals during his time at BYU, converting one — a 35-yarder in 2017 against Hawaii. He was 5-for-5 on PAT attempts in his career.

Mikkelsen is from Canby, Oregon, and served a Latter-day Saint mission in Apia, Samoa.

Another former BYU player, Jan Jorgensen, has professional MMA fighting experience with an 8-2 record. Jorgensen recently rejoined the BYU program as a defensive analyst after coaching three years at Snow College.

Former BYU punter Jonny Linehan pointed out on Twitter that Mikkelsen had a forced fumble during a loss at Mississippi State in 2017.

