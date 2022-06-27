Facebook Twitter
Attention, shoppers: Costco has brought back the 4-pound key lime pie

The four-pound dessert is big enough to feed 16 people

By  Lindsey Harper
   
In this file photo, customers enter and leave Costco in Salt Lake City, Friday, Oct. 30, 2015. Costco has brought back its key lime pie, just in time for the Fourth of July.

Costco’s key lime pie is back and people are over the moon.

Driving the news: The tart dessert is here for a limited time only, sticking around until the end of summer.

  • The wholesale retailer is known for its delicious, affordable pies, like pumpkin and pecan. In 2019, Costco sold over 6 million pies, Reader’s Digest reported.

What they’re saying: According to @costcodeals on Instagram, the key lime pie weighs a hefty 4.25 pounds and is priced at $15.99.

Key lime pie- Aloha, OR are they any good?? from Costco

  • Reddit users shared their thoughts on the dessert, with positive reviews overall. Ollie2Stewart1 believes the key lime pie may be “... one of (Costco’s) best baked goods. Really yummy!”
  • Another user argued that a little goes a long way with the summer dessert, saying, “It’s good, but very sweet and rich. A very small piece is enough.”
  • Other commenters shared that you can always freeze the pie and eat it later if it’s too much.
Details: Each pie has 16 slices, serving up to 16 people, per Cost Contessa.

  • If a four-pound key lime pie is too much for you, you can try one of Costco’s new mini raspberry cakes instead for $8.99 per box, Hunker reports.
