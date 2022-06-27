Attention, shoppers: Costco has brought back the 4-pound key lime pie

Costco’s key lime pie is back and people are over the moon.
Driving the news: The tart dessert is here for a limited time only, sticking around until the end of summer.
- The wholesale retailer is known for its delicious, affordable pies, like pumpkin and pecan. In 2019, Costco sold over 6 million pies, Reader’s Digest reported.
What they’re saying: According to @costcodeals on Instagram, the key lime pie weighs a hefty 4.25 pounds and is priced at $15.99.
- Reddit users shared their thoughts on the dessert, with positive reviews overall. Ollie2Stewart1 believes the key lime pie may be “... one of (Costco’s) best baked goods. Really yummy!”
- Another user argued that a little goes a long way with the summer dessert, saying, “It’s good, but very sweet and rich. A very small piece is enough.”
- Other commenters shared that you can always freeze the pie and eat it later if it’s too much.
Details: Each pie has 16 slices, serving up to 16 people, per Cost Contessa.
- If a four-pound key lime pie is too much for you, you can try one of Costco’s new mini raspberry cakes instead for $8.99 per box, Hunker reports.