New poll says 59% of Americans disapprove of Roe v. Wade being overturned

A CBS News poll published on Sunday shows 59% of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Two-thirds of women disapprove of the ruling and 51% of men.

Across all demographic groups, younger people were more likely to disapprove. Approval rates for the decision were high among Republicans and Evangelical Christians.

According to the poll, 32% of Americans think abortion should be legal in all cases and 32% say it should be legal in most cases. Contrarily, 27% believe it should be illegal in most cases and 9% in all cases.

Utah’s abortion ban, which went into effect on Friday, bans all abortions with exceptions for the mother’s life being at risk, if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest, or if two physicians who practice “maternal fetal medicine” both determine that the fetus “has a defect that is uniformly diagnosable and uniformly lethal or ... has a severe brain abnormality that is uniformly diagnosable.”

The percent of those disapproving or approving of the ruling also line up with those approving or disapproving of a federal law making abortion legal. 58% said they approve of such a law with 41% saying they disapprove.

A bill to legalize abortion nationwide passed the U.S. House last September but failed in the Senate in May.

The CBS poll also found that the Supreme Court’s decision made Democrats 50% more likely to vote in the midterms this year as opposed to only 20% of Republicans saying they were more likely to vote.

Eighty-one percent of Americans also state they feel things are “going badly” in America. Additionally, 57% felt the Supreme Court was “likely” to restrict same-sex marriage and 55% said they believed it was likely the Court would restrict access to birth control.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the closest abortion clinic for many Utahns is in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, about 369 miles from Salt Lake City.

After the ruling, abortion trigger laws went into effect or will soon be in effect in 13 states including Utah. An additional 14 states may move to further restrict abortion.

Some states have expanded access to abortion such as California, Oregon and Washington.