Former BYU football star Fred Warner marries ‘Bachelor’ alum Sydney Hightower

Former BYU Cougars linebacker Fred Warner, now a star with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, married “Bachelor” alum Sydney Hightower this past weekend.

The wedding took place Saturday in Vista, California. E! News’ Spencer Lubitz and Kisha Forde observed in a story about the wedding that it took place a little over a year after the couple got engaged.

Hightower, who was interviewed for that story prior to the wedding, said that the chapel the couple got married in was constructed from materials flown in from France.

“It’s been a long time coming and lots of planning,” said Hightower, who was a top 10 finisher on Season 24 of “The Bachelor” in 2020.

”I’m super excited. You think, ‘Oh, we still have such a long time.’ But now that it’s actually here, we’re just so ready to see our family, and just be married already.”

According to the story, Hightower’s fellow Season 24 contestant Kiarra Norman was the maid of honor, and a number of other “Bachelor” contestants were in the wedding party.

As for the groom, an Instagram post announcing the big day indicated that the wedding party also included former BYU basketball player Jake Toolson, former Utah football player Terrell Burgess, who now plays for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Warner’s brother Troy, the former BYU football player who now is with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Warner, who will be entering his fifth season in the NFL this fall, made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 and is the sixth-highest paid defender in the entire league after signing a five-year, $95 million contract extension last year.