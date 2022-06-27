Utah football gets commitment from Texas DL Jo’Laison Landry

The Utah Utes football program has been loading up on commitments from future players this month, and they added another one on Monday.

On Sunday, Utes defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley tweeted that “This weekend had that H-Town feel!!” in reference to Houston, Texas, and Monday afternoon, defensive lineman Jo’Laison Landry out of Houston’s C.E. King High announced his commitment to the Utes as part of the class of 2023.

Landry was on an official visit to Utah over the weekend after being offered a scholarship by the Utes last month, according to 247 Sports.

Landry is listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. He doesn’t have a star ranking on the site, which is unusual because he has plenty of scholarship offers, including two from Pac-12 schools — Utah and Washington State.

The rest of Landry’s offers are from Group of Five schools and a couple from the FCS ranks.

Landry becomes the sixth prospect to commit to the Utes as part of their 2023 recruiting class, four of which have come in the last two weeks.