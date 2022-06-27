Facebook Twitter
Monday, June 27, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Utah football gets commitment from Texas DL Jo’Laison Landry

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE Utah football gets commitment from Texas DL Jo’Laison Landry
The Utah Utes take the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

The Utah Utes take the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Utes football program has been loading up on commitments from future players this month, and they added another one on Monday.

On Sunday, Utes defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley tweeted that “This weekend had that H-Town feel!!” in reference to Houston, Texas, and Monday afternoon, defensive lineman Jo’Laison Landry out of Houston’s C.E. King High announced his commitment to the Utes as part of the class of 2023.

Landry was on an official visit to Utah over the weekend after being offered a scholarship by the Utes last month, according to 247 Sports.

Landry is listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. He doesn’t have a star ranking on the site, which is unusual because he has plenty of scholarship offers, including two from Pac-12 schools — Utah and Washington State.

Related

The rest of Landry’s offers are from Group of Five schools and a couple from the FCS ranks.

Landry becomes the sixth prospect to commit to the Utes as part of their 2023 recruiting class, four of which have come in the last two weeks.

Next Up In Sports
Athletic director Mark Harlan talks Utah men’s basketball, one of the few struggling sports on the Hill
Former BYU football star Fred Warner marries ‘Bachelor’ alum Sydney Hightower
This former BYU kicker knocked out his MMA opponent and got a shoutout from Pat McAfee
What Alex Smith said about his daughter’s cancer diagnosis
Commentary: Don’t despair Jazz fans, the offseason isn’t over
BYU football coaches very clear on what needs to happen in 2022: defense to elevate where offense trending