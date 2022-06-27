BYU football gets commitment from Texas HS running back Landen Chambers

BYU football’s 2023 recruiting class continues to grow.

On Monday, running back Landen Chambers announced his commitment to the Cougars over social media, giving BYU five total commits six months before the early signing period.

Listed at 6-feet, 205 pounds, Chambers chose the Cougars over offers from FBS programs such as Air Force, Colorado State and Navy, along with a host of FCS teams, including a soon-to-be FBS program in Sam Houston State.

In total, Chambers hold offers from 15 Division 1 programs.

Currently unrated by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Chambers is the second purely offensive commitment to the Cougars for 2023, along with Springville High’s quarterback Ryder Burton.

BYU also has a pair of commitments from athletes who can play on either side of the ball — Timpview High’s Pokaiaua Haunga and Lakes High’s Leo Pulalasi.

A native of Keller, Texas — he attends Fossil Ridge High School — Chambers was primarily recruited by BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga, according to 247 Sports.

