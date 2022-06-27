Facebook Twitter
CBS Sports ranks Utah’s running backs room among the best in the country

Utes are ranked No. 4 nationally at that position, behind Texas, Ohio State and Wisconsin

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
   
Utah running back Tavion Thomas scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, Jan. 1, 2022.

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. CBSsports.com has ranked the Utes’ running back room the fourth-best in college football.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

According to CBSSports.com, Utah has one of the top running back rooms in the country heading into the 2022 season.

The Utes are ranked No. 4 nationally at that position, behind Texas, Ohio State and Wisconsin. 

Utah’s running backs are led by Tavion Thomas, who ran for 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. The Utes also boast Micah Bernard, Chris Curry, Charlie Vincent, redshirt freshman Ricky Parks and true freshman Jaylon Glover.

“Coach Kyle Whittingham has established his program as the most physical team in the Pac-12, and he will have a brutal one-two punch at running back again in 2022,” wrote Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports. “Tavion Thomas is one of the best running backs in the country but doesn’t get the respect he deserves after rushing for 1,108 and an FBS-best 21 touchdowns last season. Micah Bernard will back him up after he ran for 529 yards and two scores during his redshirt freshman campaign last season. Pac-12 defenses aren’t used to taking that kind of punishment, but Utah is ready and willing to dole it out on a weekly basis this fall.”

The Utes have a new running backs coach — Quinton Ganther, a former star running back at Utah.

merlin_2892920.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard gets a hand up to block the pursuit of UCLA defensive backs Quentin Lake (37) and Qwuantrezz Knight (24) during game at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Adam Fondren for the Deseret News

