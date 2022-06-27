BYU basketball adds 6-foot-11 transfer Noah Waterman

BYU’s men’s basketball team just got a little bit bigger. Literally.

On Monday night, 6-foot-11 transfer Noah Waterman announced his commitment to the Cougars via social media.

A short time later, BYU made his addition official.

A rising senior, Waterman spent the last two seasons at Detroit Mercy in the Horizon League, where he averaged 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from behind the arc in 36 games played (Waterman became eligible to play for Detroit Mercy midway through the 2020-21 season).

Waterman started 17 games for Detroit Mercy during the 2021-22 season and shot 43% from the field, 37.5% from 3-point range and 75% at the free-throw line.

Prior to his time at Detroit Mercy, Waterman played at Niagara in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference but appeared in just seven games before suffering a season-ending injury during the 2019-20 season.

A native of Savannah, New York, Waterman was a standout at Finger Lakes Christian School in Niagara, and was MVP of the Empire State Christian Athletic League in 2017 and 2018.

He initially committed to transfer from Detroit Mercy to St. Bonaventure on June 1 but backed off that commitment shortly thereafter.

Listed as a guard/forward — weighing in at 210 pounds — Waterman is the third transfer to commit to BYU this offseason, joining Arkansas’ Jaxson Robinson and Coastal Carolina’s Rudi Williams.

