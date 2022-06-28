Here are 3 major cases the Supreme Court is about to decide on

Although the Supreme Court released two landmark decisions last week, the term is not over. There are still a few cases to be decided on, and CNN reports that new opinions will be announced Wednesday morning. Here’s what to know about the remaining cases.

Immigration: In Biden v. Texas, the Supreme Court will decide whether it will uphold former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, according to CNBC.



Formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, the policy will send asylum-seekers who arrive in the United States back to Mexico while their immigration proceedings take place.

This policy went into effect during Trump’s administration and sent about 70,000 people back to Mexico while he was in office.

Since President Joe Biden has entered office, he has tried to end this policy. The Supreme Court will decide if he is able to do that, per The New York Times.

Climate change: The court will decide how extensively the Environmental Protection Agency can regulate emissions from power plants in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency.



NPR states that this case will determine how far the federal government can go when it comes to environmental regulations.

The challengers in this case are Republican attorneys general from several states who argue that it should be Congress, rather than the executive branch of the government, that should regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

Native Americans: In Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, the court will rule whether or not a state has the right to prosecute non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans on Native land, CNN states.

