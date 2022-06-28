Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts this week for the Fourth of July

The land of the free ... doughnuts?

Krispy Kreme announced new promotions to help you celebrate the Fourth of July.

Starting June 27 through July 4, the North Carolina-based chain is giving away free doughnuts — all you have to do is wear red, white and blue.

The company is also giving away a dozen free glazed doughnuts between July 1 and July 4 with a purchase of $1, per Fox News.

The deal extends to the entire Krispy Kreme selection, including the new red, white and blue “I Heart America” specialty doughnuts for the holiday, per the press release. This collection includes four sweet creations:



Soaring Firework Heart: This heart-shaped doughnut is filled with strawberries and cream, dipped in red icing and topped with an icing drizzle and star sugar pieces.

Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart: The second heart-shaped doughnut in the selection, with a cookies and cream filling. On the outside, it’s dipped in white icing and decorated with cookies and icing drizzles.

Stars & Stripes Heart: Filled with cream, this doughnut is decorated like the American flag with red icing drizzles and star sprinkles.

Star-Spangled Sprinkle: Going back to the basics, this Original Glazed doughnut is dipped in blue icing with red and white star sprinkles.

“Now, perhaps more than ever, Americans can appreciate simple acts of celebrating together,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, per People magazine. “And when it comes to the Fourth of July, it’s been quite a while since we’ve been able to gather and celebrate our love of America in traditional ways.”