BYU women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting hires another assistant to staff

BYU women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting has added an experienced assistant to her staff.

Whiting announced Tuesday that Aaron Kallhoff, who previously had stints at Power Five programs — Penn State, LSU and TCU — will join the Cougars.

“I could not be more excited about Aaron and his family deciding to come to BYU and join our staff,” Whiting said in a statement. “He brings with him 20 years of college coaching experience at the junior college, mid-major and Power Five level.

“His experience at all those levels will be a valuable asset in recruiting the types of players that will help us win in the Big 12. His recruiting network ranges from junior college to internationally and in areas of the country where we haven’t had a strong presence in the past. Aaron’s experience and his personality is an amazing fit for our staff.”

Whiting’s other assistants are Lee Cummard and Morgan Bailey.

Silver Waves Media recently named Kallhoff as one of the most impactful high major assistant coaches and was selected by Top Connect as a top assistant in the country.

“BYU is a great place and I am really excited to join the BYU family,” Kallhoff said. “I have been fortunate to work at some excellent places and with some great coaches. I am looking forward to joining coach Whiting as she continues to build off the momentum and tradition that BYU has to offer. My family and I are excited to make Provo our home.”

Last season, Kallhoff was at Penn State, where he helped coach Makenna Marisa, an All-Big Ten first-teamer, and Leilani Kapinus, a Big Ten All-Freshman selection.

Prior to that, Kallhoff was at LSU for three seasons as an assistant and played a big role in recruiting both top-ranked national and international players to the school, including a top-20 recruiting class in 2019.

Kallhoff also spent three years as an assistant coach at TCU, a Big 12 program. During that time, he helped coach All-Big 12 selections Jordan Moore and Amy Okonkwo.

Kallhoff graduated in 2003 from Bemidji State with a degree in mass communication. He and his wife, Josie, have three children, Camden, Caylix and Capri.