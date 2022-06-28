Facebook Twitter
Utah football gets commitment from Texas high school cornerback CJ Blocker

Utah football received its second commitment in two days, the latest from Texas high school cornerback CJ Blocker.

Utah football’s recruiting efforts have paid off in a big way in June, with the Utes more than doubling their number of commitments for the 2023 recruiting class.

Utah added yet another commit Tuesday, when cornerback CJ Blocker announced over social media that he will be playing college football for the Utes.

Listed at 6-feet, 165 pounds, Blocker is currently considered a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and is unrated by Rivals.

A standout at New Caney High in New Caney, Texas, Blocker is rated the 61st-best cornerback prospect in the country and the 90th-best overall prospect in Texas.

According to 247 Sports, he chose the Utes over offers from 11 other FBS programs and a soon-to-be FBS program in Sam Houston State.

He has offers from five other Power Five schools, including Nebraska, Kansas State, Boston College, Washington State and Purdue.

A multisport athlete — he also competes in track and field — Blocker is the Utes’ fourth commitment on the defensive side of the ball, along with defensive linemen Caleb Bryant and Jo’Laison Landry and linebacker Owen Chambliss.

