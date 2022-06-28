BYU football gets commitment from Arizona LB Pierson Watson

It hasn’t been as busy of a June this year as it usually is for the BYU Cougars football program in terms of landing commitments from prospects, but the Cougars landed their second pledge for the Class of 2023 in as many days on Tuesday.

This time, it was Arizona prep linebacker Pierson Watson, who announced his commitment via Twitter following the Monday announcement from Texas running back Landen Chambers.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Watson hails from Cococino High in Flagstaff, Arizona.

He holds scholarship offers from Air Force and Nevada of the Mountain West Conference and FCS schools Weber State, NAU and South Dakota.

He was offered by BYU earlier this month.

Watson becomes the third prospect to commit to the Cougars this month (Washington athlete Leo Pulalasi was the other beside Chambers) and the sixth overall as part of their 2023 recruiting class.