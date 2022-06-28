Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, June 28, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

BYU football gets commitment from Arizona LB Pierson Watson

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE BYU football gets commitment from Arizona LB Pierson Watson
BYU football’s recruiting efforts paid off Tuesday, as linebacker Pierson Watson, a 2023 recruit from Arizona, announced his commitment to the Cougars over social media.

BYU football’s recruiting efforts paid off Tuesday, as linebacker Pierson Watson, a 2023 recruit from Arizona, announced his commitment to the Cougars over social media.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

It hasn’t been as busy of a June this year as it usually is for the BYU Cougars football program in terms of landing commitments from prospects, but the Cougars landed their second pledge for the Class of 2023 in as many days on Tuesday.

This time, it was Arizona prep linebacker Pierson Watson, who announced his commitment via Twitter following the Monday announcement from Texas running back Landen Chambers.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Watson hails from Cococino High in Flagstaff, Arizona.

He holds scholarship offers from Air Force and Nevada of the Mountain West Conference and FCS schools Weber State, NAU and South Dakota.

Related

He was offered by BYU earlier this month.

Watson becomes the third prospect to commit to the Cougars this month (Washington athlete Leo Pulalasi was the other beside Chambers) and the sixth overall as part of their 2023 recruiting class.

Next Up In BYU sports
Media falls every time for the same old formula
BYU women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting hires another assistant to her staff
Why BYU’s Jaren Hall is projected as a first-round draft pick by this ESPN writer
The Big 12 reportedly has its eyes on a new commissioner, and he has ties to Jay-Z
BYU basketball adds 6-foot-11 transfer Noah Waterman
BYU football gets commitment from Texas HS running back Landen Chambers