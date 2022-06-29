Why threatening mail for a Supreme Court justice is being sent to the wrong address

“Harassing packages” are being sent to the former home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr., despite the justice no longer residing in the area. According to a statement from the West Caldwell Police Department, they have responded to multiple calls from the homeowner, who has no affiliation with Alito, regarding the bombardment of mail sent to the residence.

“Erroneous information was circulating on the internet that indicated that Justice Alito still resides in West Caldwell and individuals have been sending harassing packages to the current resident,” West Caldwell Police Department said in a Facebook post on June 26.

The department claims that Alito moved from West Caldwell, New Jersey, 15 years ago, back when he was first confirmed as a justice of the Supreme Court. He has not lived in the area since and the West Caldwell Police Department stated that those responsible for sending these “harassing packages” will be charged and prosecuted accordingly.

The delivery of the mail in question follows the overruling of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, in which the Supreme Court said the Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s decision to receive an abortion until the point of fetal viability. Alito wrote last week’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Since the Supreme Court’s ruling, a poll from CBS shows that 59% of Americans disagree with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and more specifically, including 67% of women and 51% of men do not support the decision. At the time of the Supreme Court’s ruling, 13 states’ abortion trigger laws are either expected to go into effect or already have, according to The New York Times.

Alito is not the only member of the Supreme Court to be threatened by dissenters. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s safety was in question earlier this month when California resident Nicholas John Roske traveled across the country with the alleged intent to assassinate the justice.

According to The Associated Press, Roske was carrying a gun, a knife, zip ties and other paraphernalia when he arrived in Kavanaugh’s Maryland neighborhood, where he was spotted by security stationed outside the home. Roske’s arrest would only follow his 911 call, however, when the 26-year-old told dispatch he was having suicidal and homicidal thoughts aimed toward Kavanaugh.

While Roske remains in federal custody following his court hearing, the West Caldwell Police Department has yet to state whether it has identified anyone responsible for the mail meant to harass Alito.

