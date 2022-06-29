What 2 key Boston Celtics players said about Will Hardy leaving for the Utah Jazz

Soon after news broke Tuesday that the Utah Jazz are finalizing a deal with Boston Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy for him to become the franchise’s next head coach, two key Celtics players took to Twitter to share their thoughts about it.

Most notably, three-time NBA All-Star (including last season, Hardy’s lone year with Boston) Jayson Tatum did so, writing, “Couldn’t be happier for my guy! Extremely deserving”

Couldn’t be happier for my guy! Extremely deserving https://t.co/CQPEGFtPDg — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) June 28, 2022

The next was forward Grant Williams, who became a key reserve for the Celtics last season as they made a run to the NBA Finals.

“Man Congratulations My Guy!!” Williams wrote. “Hate to lose ya man and our daily wordles but no one more deserving and can’t wait to see you lead!!”

Man Congratulations My Guy!! Hate to lose ya man and our daily wordles but no one more deserving and can’t wait to see you lead!! https://t.co/FBUieFraJk — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) June 28, 2022

Hardy, as has been widely told, joined Boston’s coaching staff last season when Ime Udoka was hired as head coach after he had been with the San Antonio Spurs since 2010.