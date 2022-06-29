Facebook Twitter
What 2 key Boston Celtics players said about Will Hardy leaving for the Utah Jazz

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022. Tatum weighed in on former Celtics assistant being hired as coach of the Utah Jazz.

Jed Jacobsohn, Associated Press

Soon after news broke Tuesday that the Utah Jazz are finalizing a deal with Boston Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy for him to become the franchise’s next head coach, two key Celtics players took to Twitter to share their thoughts about it.

Most notably, three-time NBA All-Star (including last season, Hardy’s lone year with Boston) Jayson Tatum did so, writing, “Couldn’t be happier for my guy! Extremely deserving”

The next was forward Grant Williams, who became a key reserve for the Celtics last season as they made a run to the NBA Finals.

Related

“Man Congratulations My Guy!!” Williams wrote. “Hate to lose ya man and our daily wordles but no one more deserving and can’t wait to see you lead!!”

Hardy, as has been widely told, joined Boston’s coaching staff last season when Ime Udoka was hired as head coach after he had been with the San Antonio Spurs since 2010.

