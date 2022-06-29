5 states had primary elections this week. Here are the results (so far)

Five states wrapped up primary elections last night: Utah, Colorado, Illinois, New York and Oklahoma. Here’s what we know.

Utah

Sen. Mike Lee took the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate over opponents Becky Edwards and Ally Isom, according to The New York Times.

In November, Lee will face Evan McMullin, an independent who is backed by the Utah Democratic Party, per the Deseret News. His other opponents are Tommy Williams, independent, and James Hansen, Libertarian.

According to a recent Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, the race between Lee and McMullin could be close.

The Deseret News’ Dennis Romboy dove deeper into Utah’s primary results.

Colorado

Despite efforts from Democrats registering as Republicans to defeat Rep. Lauren Boebert, she still took the win in the Republican District 3 primary, according to NPR. Boebert, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will face off against Democrat Adam Frisch in November.

Pam Anderson, a candidate endorsed by elected Colorado officials, won the Republican nomination for secretary of state. She is opposed by Democrat Jenna Griswold, who was uncontested in the primary, CNN states.

Illinois

Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker received almost 92% of the Democratic vote in the governor’s race, according to the Chicago Tribune. He will race against Sen. Darren Bailey, Republican.

For attorney general, Democrat Kwame Raoul was uncontested, and he will run against Republican Thomas DeVore in November, per the Chicago Tribune.

NBC Chicago reports that Democrat Alexi Giannoulias will be running against Republican Dan Brady in November’s race for secretary of state.

In the 7th District, Rep. Danny Davis, a Democrat endorsed by President Joe Biden, took 52% of the vote, followed by Kina Collins, who lost with 45% of the vote. Davis has been serving the district since 1992, according to the Deseret News. This was his second time running against Collins, who had come closer to the win this election than in 2020, per WGN Chicago.

New York

The first half of New York’s unique primary election year was completed on Tuesday. Due to a lawsuit in the state, the second half of the primaries will commence in August, according to the Deseret News.

Despite her lax approach to campaigning this election, Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, took the party’s nomination with a landslide win of 67%. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York’s first district will run against her in the general election, per The New York Times.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado, the incumbent, took the Democratic vote. Alison Esposito, an openly gay former NYPD deputy, per the New York Post, won the Republican nomination.

Oklahoma

For the gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt took 69% of the Republican vote. Joy Hofmeister, who recently turned from Republican to Democrat when announcing her run for governor, won the party’s nomination, according to NBC News.

Sen. Jim Inhofe announced his retirement in February, which means someone will need to fill his place until his term ends in 2027, according to The Washington Post. Tuesday’s election resulted in a runoff election between Rep. Markwayne Mullin, former House speaker T.W. Shannon and former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who received Trump’s endorsement.

The Democratic nomination for Inhofe’s Senate seat is Kendra Horn, who ran uncontested.

For the other Senate seat, Sen. James Lankford won the GOP nomination. Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger will go through a runoff election to determine the Democratic nomination, per The Washington Post.

