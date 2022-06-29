Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | 
Tech Music Entertainment

Spotify introduces a cool karaoke mode

This new Spotify feature is going to be a hit at parties

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Poonia  gpoonia@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE Spotify introduces a cool karaoke mode
The Spotify app is shown on an iPad in Baltimore.

The Spotify app is shown on an iPad in Baltimore. Spotify will be introducing a new “karaoke mode” in its next update.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

Want to test out your musical abilities? Here’s the perfect way to do that.

Spotify announced its latest feature, which many have dubbed “karaoke mode.” The new feature scores the singer on how accurately they matched the lyrics and notes, according to Mashable.

Related

Karaoke mode is not yet available to all Spotify users. The update will be rolled out over the course of the next few months and users will have to update the Spotify app to access the new feature.

How to use karaoke mode on Spotify?

Those users lucky enough to already have access to this feature can begin performing renditions of their favorite songs. According to Distractify, here’s how to use the karaoke mode:

  • First, select a track.
  • Scroll down and click on the “sing” button in the top right corner of the Lyrics section.
  • Give your performance your all.
  • Check out what score Spotify gave you.
Related

The internet can’t wait for this new feature

After a TikToker made a video about this Spotify update, the news went viral. The short clip amassed over 5 million views and over 6,000 comments.

Users on Twitter can’t wait for the karaoke mode to appear on their phones.

Wait, there’s more

The music streaming app has been rolling out a “community” tab for mobile users. This will allow people to see what music their friends are streaming in real-time, as well as any playlists they may have updated, according to TechCrunch.

Reports also state that Spotify plans to introduce audiobooks to the app in the coming months.

Next Up In Utah
Facebook and Instagram are removing posts and suspending users for offering abortion pills
Harvard researchers looked for toxic chemicals in gas stoves. Here’s what they found
Why threatening mail for a Supreme Court justice is being sent to the wrong address
Ernst & Young cheating scandal: The ‘largest fine ever imposed’ against audit company
Opinion: The toxic tale of the Great Salt Lake
The life-saving news Michael McLean received after sharing his music with war-torn Ukraine