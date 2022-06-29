Spotify introduces a cool karaoke mode

Want to test out your musical abilities? Here’s the perfect way to do that.

Spotify announced its latest feature, which many have dubbed “karaoke mode.” The new feature scores the singer on how accurately they matched the lyrics and notes, according to Mashable.

Karaoke mode is not yet available to all Spotify users. The update will be rolled out over the course of the next few months and users will have to update the Spotify app to access the new feature.

How to use karaoke mode on Spotify?

Those users lucky enough to already have access to this feature can begin performing renditions of their favorite songs. According to Distractify, here’s how to use the karaoke mode:



First, select a track.

Scroll down and click on the “sing” button in the top right corner of the Lyrics section.

Give your performance your all.

Check out what score Spotify gave you.

The internet can’t wait for this new feature

After a TikToker made a video about this Spotify update, the news went viral. The short clip amassed over 5 million views and over 6,000 comments.

Users on Twitter can’t wait for the karaoke mode to appear on their phones.

me checking spotify every 2 minutes to see if they gave me the karaoke feature yet

pic.twitter.com/w3sOPzTD3t — female roman roy (@sarahburhans_) June 28, 2022

@Spotify give me the karaoke feature now pls — m (@clairosno1fan) June 29, 2022

SPOTIFY HAS A KARAOKE FEATURE??? oh im gonna be so annoying at parties now — Jorge (@Jorgewhom) June 25, 2022

Wait, there’s more

The music streaming app has been rolling out a “community” tab for mobile users. This will allow people to see what music their friends are streaming in real-time, as well as any playlists they may have updated, according to TechCrunch.

Reports also state that Spotify plans to introduce audiobooks to the app in the coming months.

