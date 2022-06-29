When is ‘The Great British Baking Show’ coming back to Netflix?

It’s been over six months since the last episode of “The Great British Baking Show,” or “The Great British Bake Off” in the United Kingdom, arrived on Netflix. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming season.

Driving the news: In September 2021, The Sun reported that applications for Season 13 were open, with Dec. 5, 2021, set as the deadline.

What they’re saying: According to Metro, the newest season is likely to be filmed in a new location this year, since the cast no longer has to follow previous COVID-19 protocols that required them to live on or near the set for six weeks.



When it comes to hosts, British comedians Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are predicted to return and co-host once more after their time on seasons 11 and 12, per The Cinemaholic. As of now, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are also expected to return for the new season.

Details: “The Great British Bake Off” first started in 2010. The show focuses on groups of amateur bakers as they face off in a series of culinary challenges.



“The contest has a weekly theme based on a type of baked product, and the contestants are given a set of three challenges to work on,” The Cinemaholic reported.

Contestants compete for 10 weeks until one is crowned champion, but unlike other competition shows, there isn’t any prize money at the end, the Deseret News reported.

The bottom line: While Season 13 seems to be coming soon, it’s still unknown when it will actually air.

