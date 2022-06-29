Facebook Twitter
Taco Bell tests out a giant Cheez-It collab

The Mexican fast-food chain is reinventing the role of a Cheez-It cracker in its kitchens

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Poonia  gpoonia@deseretnews.com
   
The reign of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza may be over, but the fast-food chain has other menu items in store.

Presenting the Big Cheez-It Tostada, made with a cracker 16 times the size of a regular Cheez-It. According to a press release, it has “layers upon layers of Taco Bell flavors,” including seasoned beef, sour cream, diced tomatoes and lettuce, topped with shredded cheddar cheese. 

This menu item is priced at $2.49 and is available in locations exclusive to Southern California, according to USA Today.

“There are few things that everyone can agree on … but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer, said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way.”

The tostada isn’t the only collaboration the Mexican fast-food chain has with Cheez-It. There is also the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, filled with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, low-fat sour cream and diced tomatoes. The typical tostada shell is swapped for an oversized Cheez-It cracker before it's wrapped into a tortilla and grilled.

