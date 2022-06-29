BYU football linebacker Josh Wilson — Zach’s younger brother — involved in car accident

BYU linebacker Josh Wilson was involved in a car accident last weekend that saw his vehicle totaled, but he emerged unscathed.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, Wilson was driving southbound on I-15 at milepost 284 on the night of June 25 when his vehicle “went off to the left and hit the concrete median.”

Per the UHP report, Wilson was not issued a citation and the police report showed no injuries.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were detected.

According to Josh Wilson’s mother, Lisa Wilson, who detailed the event days later in an Instagram story that was captured by SideAction.com, Josh Wilson fell asleep at the wheel on the way home after attending a birthday party.

“Thank God he’s OK and God decided that the world needed him a little bit longer and I needed him a little bit longer,” Lisa Wilson said in a video captured by SideAction.

A rising junior for the Cougars, Josh Wilson is expected to provide depth at the linebacker position in the upcoming 2022-23 season, along with fellow juniors Tavita Gagnier, Jackson Kaufusi and Morgan Pyper, per the Deseret News’ post spring camp defensive depth chart.

