Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports Brigham Young

BYU football linebacker Josh Wilson — Zach’s younger brother — involved in car accident

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
   
20FTB_at_Boise_State_06551.jpeg

BYU linebacker Josh Wilson prepares for the Boise State game on Nov. 6, 2020. Wilson committed to the Cougars in March 2019, continuing the family’s southern migration.

Jaren Wilkey, BYU photo

BYU linebacker Josh Wilson was involved in a car accident last weekend that saw his vehicle totaled, but he emerged unscathed.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, Wilson was driving southbound on I-15 at milepost 284 on the night of June 25 when his vehicle “went off to the left and hit the concrete median.”

Per the UHP report, Wilson was not issued a citation and the police report showed no injuries.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were detected.

According to Josh Wilson’s mother, Lisa Wilson, who detailed the event days later in an Instagram story that was captured by SideAction.com, Josh Wilson fell asleep at the wheel on the way home after attending a birthday party.

“Thank God he’s OK and God decided that the world needed him a little bit longer and I needed him a little bit longer,” Lisa Wilson said in a video captured by SideAction.

A rising junior for the Cougars, Josh Wilson is expected to provide depth at the linebacker position in the upcoming 2022-23 season, along with fellow juniors Tavita Gagnier, Jackson Kaufusi and Morgan Pyper, per the Deseret News’ post spring camp defensive depth chart.

Jay Drew contributed to this story.

