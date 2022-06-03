Utes are making news — and for a variety of reasons

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

June has finally arrived.

That means football season is inching closer. Next month is Pac-12 media day in Los Angeles, and in early August, fall camp opens as Utah looks to earn back-to-back Pac-12 championships.

Kickoff times and TV designations were recently released for the upcoming season, including the Utes’ opener at Florida on Sept. 3. Utah will take on the Gators, which will kick off at 5 p.m. MDT and be broadcast on ESPN.

According to The Mercury News’ John Wilner, Utah has the “perfect schedule” for a playoff contender in 2022.

“The perfect schedule for a playoff contender, with just enough challenges to satisfy the selection committee but no nasty twists or turns and a revenge game (SDSU)in what might otherwise be a trap situation,” Wilner wrote. “The Utes are a 1.5-point favorite at Florida, by the way.”

Wilner ranks the Utes’ schedule as the fifth-most difficult in the Pac-12.

For now, enjoy the summer. Just a couple of more months before Utah kicks off the 2022 season.

Numbers game

3: Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid’s spot in Mel Kiper’s position rankings going into the 2023 NFL draft.

4: Utah offensive guard Braeden Daniels’ spot in Mel Kiper’s position rankings going into the 2023 NFL draft.

4: Utah cornerback Clark Phillips’ spot in Mel Kiper’s position rankings going into the 2023 NFL draft.

Fanalyst

Comments from Deseret News readers

I think I’ll go to the Florida game. First game out of the chute, and it’s going to be a dandy. Gotta love it, baby!

— top of the world

Love the start time for Utah. Avoid the mid-day humidity. That is an advantage Utah.

— Arizona Ute

Don’t know if I agree. The biggest ‘advantage’ is that the Utes will play USC at home. And the biggest disadvantage may be that their last two games will be on the road, one against a top contender, Oregon, and they will be out for revenge! The Colorado game will not be easy and will depend on where the Utes are at that point; they could be down if they lose to Oregon and ripe for an upset. Two conference road games to end the regular season will be tough, and will likely decide whether the U. returns to the conference championship. But that part of the season is a long way off. One game at a time ... Coach Whit’s mantra. Florida. Go Utes!!!

— stathis

Up next

Sept. 3 | 5 p.m. | Football | vs. Florida | @Gainesville, Florida | ESPN

