‘Pinocchio’ official trailer: Tom Hanks ‘wishes upon a star’ as Geppetto on Disney+

Disney has released a trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of its 1940 animated classic, “Pinocchio.”

Driving the news: The trailer features major actors, including Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt voicing Jiminy Cricket, according to Deadline.

This will be Disney’s first live-action remake since “Cruella” came out in 2021, reports Capital FM.

What they’re saying: According to Cinema Blend, the movie will be directed by Academy Award-winner, Robert Zemeckis.



Zemeckis has directed multiple box-office hits, including “Forrest Gump,” “Back to the Future” and “The Polar Express,” per Cinema Blend.

Screen Rant writer Toby Skelton believes the movie’s release date of Sept. 8 (Disney+ Day) is “revealing, since it illustrates the level of prestige the company is awarding its new ‘Pinocchio,’ which could prove to be the headlining event.”

Details: The movie’s premiere will be a part of “Disney+ Day,” the Disney’s celebration of the streaming service that first took place last year, Variety reported.

