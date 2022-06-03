Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 3, 2022 | 
Movies Entertainment

‘Pinocchio’ official trailer: Tom Hanks ‘wishes upon a star’ as Geppetto on Disney+

Look out for the live-action remake on Disney+ this September

By Lindsey Harper
   
SHARE ‘Pinocchio’ official trailer: Tom Hanks ‘wishes upon a star’ as Geppetto on Disney+
Photo of the Disney+ logo.

A live-action remake of “Pinocchio” starring Tom Hanks will be coming to Disney+ in September.

Disney+

Disney has released a trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of its 1940 animated classic, “Pinocchio.”

Driving the news: The trailer features major actors, including Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt voicing Jiminy Cricket, according to Deadline.

  • This will be Disney’s first live-action remake since “Cruella” came out in 2021, reports Capital FM.

What they’re saying: According to Cinema Blend, the movie will be directed by Academy Award-winner, Robert Zemeckis.

  • Zemeckis has directed multiple box-office hits, including “Forrest Gump,” “Back to the Future” and “The Polar Express,” per Cinema Blend.
  • Screen Rant writer Toby Skelton believes the movie’s release date of Sept. 8 (Disney+ Day) is “revealing, since it illustrates the level of prestige the company is awarding its new ‘Pinocchio,’ which could prove to be the headlining event.”

Details: The movie’s premiere will be a part of “Disney+ Day,” the Disney’s celebration of the streaming service that first took place last year, Variety reported.

  • The film will not premiere in movie theaters and will only be streamed exclusively on Disney+.
  • Additional live-action remakes of Disney animated films coming soon “include the theatrical release ‘The Little Mermaid,’ scheduled for May 26, 2023, and ‘Peter Pan & Wendy,’ which will also be a Disney+ exclusive,” Variety reported.

Next Up In Entertainment
Happy National Donut Day! Here’s where you can get free donuts
An inside look at how filmmakers portrayed Latter-day Saint life in ‘The Other Side of Heaven’
‘Mona Lisa’ survives cake attack
5 of your questions about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, answered
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ review: How does it compare to the original?
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard respond to the trial verdict. So does the internet