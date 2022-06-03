Utah, Utah State players earn spots on Athlon Sports’ football preseason all-conference teams

The reigning conference champions from Utah are getting love on Athlon Sports’ preseason all-conference teams.

Utah, the reigning Pac-12 champion, had 12 selections — tied for second in the conference. Oregon and Washington each had 12 selections and USC led the Pac-12 with 16 selections on Athlon’s 2022 All-Pac-12 Team.

Utah running back Tavion Thomas, tight end Brant Kuithe and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels earned spots on the first-team offense, while cornerback Clark Phillips and safety Cole Bishop earned spots on the first-team defense.

Reigning Mountain West champion Utah State had 12 selections to the Athlon preseason Mountain West 2022 All-Conference Team, good for third in the conference. Boise State led the list with 15 selections, while San Diego State had 13.

Utah State offensive lineman Alfred Edwards was selected to the first-team offense, while punter Stephen Kotsanlee was selected to the first-team specialists.

Athlon Sports selects players to the all-conference teams based on the following criteria:

“These are based on how players will perform in 2022. Career statistics and awards matter in the evaluation, but choosing players for the 2022 all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for the upcoming year. Also, team strength does not play a role in selections. These are the best individual players at each position in the league for ‘22.”

Athlon preseason Pac-12 2022 All-Conference Team

First Team Offense

Tavion Thomas, RB, Utah

Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah

Braeden Daniels, OL Utah

First Team Defense

Clark Phillips, CB, Utah

Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Second-Team Offense

Cameron Rising, QB, Utah

Second-Team Defense

Van Fillinger, DL, Utah

Third-Team Offense

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Third-Team Defense

Junior Tafuna, DL, Utah

Karene Reid, LB Utah

Fourth-Team Offense

Keaton Bills, OL, Utah

Fourth-Team Defense

Gabe Reid, DL, Utah

Athlon preseason Mountain West 2022 All-Conference Team

First-Team Offense

Alfred Edwards, OL, Utah State

First-Team Specialists

Stephen Kotsanlee, P, Utah State

Second-Team Offense

Logan Bonner, QB, Utah State

Calvin Tyler, RB, Utah State

Quazzel White, OL, Utah State

Third-Team Offense

Justin McGriff, WR, Utah State

Chandler Dolphin, C, Utah State

Third-Team Defense

Byron Vaughns, DL, Utah State

Fourth-Team Offense

Brian Cobbs, WR, Utah State

Fourth-Team Defense

Hale Motu’apuaka, DL, Utah State

AJ Vongphachanh, LB, Utah State

Hunter Reynolds, S, Utah State