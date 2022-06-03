Utah, Utah State players earn spots on Athlon Sports’ football preseason all-conference teams

The reigning conference champions from Utah are getting love on Athlon Sports’ preseason all-conference teams.
Utah, the reigning Pac-12 champion, had 12 selections — tied for second in the conference. Oregon and Washington each had 12 selections and USC led the Pac-12 with 16 selections on Athlon’s 2022 All-Pac-12 Team.
Utah running back Tavion Thomas, tight end Brant Kuithe and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels earned spots on the first-team offense, while cornerback Clark Phillips and safety Cole Bishop earned spots on the first-team defense.
Reigning Mountain West champion Utah State had 12 selections to the Athlon preseason Mountain West 2022 All-Conference Team, good for third in the conference. Boise State led the list with 15 selections, while San Diego State had 13.
Utah State offensive lineman Alfred Edwards was selected to the first-team offense, while punter Stephen Kotsanlee was selected to the first-team specialists.
Athlon Sports selects players to the all-conference teams based on the following criteria:
“These are based on how players will perform in 2022. Career statistics and awards matter in the evaluation, but choosing players for the 2022 all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for the upcoming year. Also, team strength does not play a role in selections. These are the best individual players at each position in the league for ‘22.”
Athlon preseason Pac-12 2022 All-Conference Team
First Team Offense
Tavion Thomas, RB, Utah
Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah
Braeden Daniels, OL Utah
First Team Defense
Clark Phillips, CB, Utah
Cole Bishop, S, Utah
Second-Team Offense
Cameron Rising, QB, Utah
Second-Team Defense
Van Fillinger, DL, Utah
Third-Team Offense
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
Third-Team Defense
Junior Tafuna, DL, Utah
Karene Reid, LB Utah
Fourth-Team Offense
Keaton Bills, OL, Utah
Fourth-Team Defense
Gabe Reid, DL, Utah
Athlon preseason Mountain West 2022 All-Conference Team
First-Team Offense
Alfred Edwards, OL, Utah State
First-Team Specialists
Stephen Kotsanlee, P, Utah State
Second-Team Offense
Logan Bonner, QB, Utah State
Calvin Tyler, RB, Utah State
Quazzel White, OL, Utah State
Third-Team Offense
Justin McGriff, WR, Utah State
Chandler Dolphin, C, Utah State
Third-Team Defense
Byron Vaughns, DL, Utah State
Fourth-Team Offense
Brian Cobbs, WR, Utah State
Fourth-Team Defense
Hale Motu’apuaka, DL, Utah State
AJ Vongphachanh, LB, Utah State
Hunter Reynolds, S, Utah State