What Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah said about Juancho Hernangomez’s performance in ‘Hustle’

The movie “Hustle,” starring Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah, as well as Robert Duvall and Ben Foster, debuts in theaters on Friday and is set to be released on Netflix June 8.

Another star of the movie, who is far less known in the entertainment world, is Utah Jazz backup forward Juancho Hernangomez, while his Jazz teammate Jordan Clarkson is among a slew of NBA players who also makes an appearance (the movie is co-produced by Sandler and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James).

On Thursday as a lead up to Friday’s release, Sandler and Latifah appeared separately on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and both wound up praising Hernangomez’s performance in the show.

Hernangomez plays the role of European basketball star Bo Cruz whom Sandler (Stanley Sugarman), a scout, brings to the NBA.

Latifah plays the role of Sandler’s wife, Teresa Sugarman.

Adam Sandler: “He’s such a nice guy. He’s 6-foot-9, he plays for the Jazz. He’s like just the sweetest human being.”

Sandler then relayed the story of a scene in which Hernangomez had to cry, and Sandler was highly impressed by how Hernangomez was able to do it easily.

“I watch him, and he’s just doing the scene, and all the sudden, close up, boom, all these tears. He’s crying.”

Added Latifah: “When you see this movie, you’re not going to believe it. Like, we really scored, because Juancho, who plays Bo Cruz, is just so smooth. This is probably his first time ever doing this. He is great in the movie.”

What are reviews saying about ‘Hustle’?